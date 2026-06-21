Dodgers Front Office Reveals Biggest Trade Deadline Needs

As the MLB trade deadline draws closer this summer, the big question around the Los Angeles Dodgers is how aggressive the front office will be to add.

Unlike just about every other team, the Dodgers don't have many holes across the roster, which could see them stand pat as they did last year. Over the last couple of seasons, the Dodgers have made it a priority not to spend heavily at the trade deadline, instead choosing to build out the roster over the winter.

But the Dodgers have a unique opportunity in front of them as the team tries to complete a three-peat this year. If the Dodgers can make this happen, they would be the first team since the New York Yankees to complete a three-peat in 1998-00.

However, even with this in mind, it seems that the Dodgers may not be looking to make many moves at the trade deadline — at least as of now. MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic reached out to the Dodgers about the needs at the deadline, and the team responded to him with "health".

"When I reached out to the Dodgers, they responded 'just get healthy' and I’m actually in agreement," Bowden wrote. "They really have no obvious needs. If they can get Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Edwin Díaz all back at some point, they still have the best team in the sport. However, don’t count them out if the Tigers deal Tarik Skubal."

The Dodgers have been playing without multiple key players as they recover from injury. The starting rotation has taken some hits, with Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) both being out for extended amounts of time.

Closer Edwin Díaz has also been out following surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. But even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have been able to remain among the best teams in MLB.

Los Angeles is hopeful to get Snell, Glasnow and Díaz back in the second half of the year, bolstering the entire pitching staff. But there may be one player that the Dodgers could look to go after at the trade deadline if he becomes available: Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

What About Tarik Skubal?

Skubal may be the one player that could have the Dodgers' front office changing their plans. The left-hander is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he could completely transform this starting rotation.

While trading for Skubal could be a risk since he will be a free agent after the 2026 season, his talent can't be understated. In 53.2 innings pitched this season, Skubal has posted an ERA of 3.02 for the Tigers, with the pitcher missing time due to elbow surgery earlier in the season.

If the Dodgers were to bring Skubal in, the move would likely be with the assumption by the front office that they would try to sign him long-term in the offseason. The Dodgers are one of the few teams in baseball that would be willing to offer Skubal the type of contract (more than $300 million) that he desires in free agency.

This would be a heavy price to pay, but Skubal could push the Dodgers over the top to complete the three-peat. Additionally, if the Dodgers were to land Skubal, it would mean that any competitors wouldn't have him.

If the Dodgers could throw out Skubal, Snell, Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and others in a postseason run, it could be very tough for opponents to deal with. So if Skubal does end up on the trade block this summer, expect the Dodgers to make a play to land his services.

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