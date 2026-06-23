Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing, Kyle Tucker Injury Updates After Monday's Game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on two key players that exited Monday's game with injuries.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker was removed in the top of the second inning with what the team later described as low back spasms.

Then, in the bottom of the third inning, catcher Dalton Rushing was removed as the team wanted to rule out a concussion after he was hit by a foul tip in the first inning.

Kyle Tucker Injury Update

Roberts said Tucker's spasms occurred right as the team took the field, and he has a history of them.

However, he's not concerned about it being a serious issue, and Tucker is not expected to undergo any imaging.

Tucker is in the midst of a trying season, hitting .234 with six home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .707.

Tucker joined the Dodgers on a four-year, $240 million contract, and thus far hasn't lived up to expectations.

Tucker has been a below average player, sporting an OPS+ of 98 that is 2% below league average. His wRC+ of 100 is exactly league average, which isn't what the Dodgers were expecting from their $240 million man.

There's still plenty of time for Tucker to turn things around, and Roberts believed Tucker was turning the corner during the team's latest homestand.

“He’s not a very talkative person, but I will say that he, the last few weeks, he’s really opened up with his teammates, with the coaches, and I think he’s freeing himself up, being more comfortable,” Roberts said last week. “But he cares. He’s working hard, trying his tail off. ... I think he’s in a better head space.”

Dalton Rushing Injury Update

As for Rushing, Roberts said he passed the initial concussion test, which is great news.

However, the Dodgers will still bring another catcher to Minnesota ahead of Tuesday's game just in case Rushing gets worse.

Rushing is currently the Dodgers' starting catcher with Will Smith on the injured list.

Smith initially wasn't expected to miss more than a game due to his stiff neck, and will now miss more than three weeks as there's currently no timeline for him to return.

Rushing has enjoyed a breakout season, hitting .252 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .821. Roberts has also been impressed with how he's improved behind the plate this year.

"I think he's getting a much better understanding of what the pitchers can and can't do, layering that into what the hitters can and can't do," Roberts said recently. "He's having a better understanding of the hitters, understanding of the game situation, and there is a lot of key at-bats that I've seen that him make good decisions, which you'd expect when you get more repetition."

Chuckie Robinson is the only other catcher on the Dodgers' 40-man roster aside from Rushing and Smith. He's currently Rushing's backup with Smith on the shelf.

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