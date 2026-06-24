Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Could Miss Start of Padres Series Due to Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker could be forced to miss the start of the team's upcoming series against the San Diego Padres amid his injury.

Tucker left the Dodgers series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday early due to back spasms. The original update on the veteran outfielder was positive, but it seems that the team is taking a cautious approach with him.

The four-time All-Star didn't play on Tuesday and is also set to miss Wednesday's finale against the Twins. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team wanted Tucker to rest while preparing to come back for the weekend series with San Diego.

“I think most likely we’ll probably stay away from him this series with hopes of getting him back in the lineup on Friday,” Roberts said.

But Roberts did warn that Tucker has some boxes left to check before the team clears him to get back on the field. If the veteran can't meet these, he could be forced to miss additional time.

“Ideally, he would swing the bat [Wednesday] and do some type of activity to go into the off day,” Roberts said. “But if he doesn’t, then we’ll have probably a tough decision on Friday.”

Tucker will try to get back for the start of the series against the Padres, but if he can't go, it could be a chance for him to take a break. The veteran has been in an elongated slump at the plate all year, as his first few months as a member of the Dodgers haven't gone to plan.

On the year, Tucker has hit .234 with six home runs and 40 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .707. These aren't the type of numbers that the Dodgers were expecting from the slugger when they signed him to a massive four-year, $240 million contract over the offseason.

Thus, Roberts is hopeful that Tucker can take a mental reset while he recovers from the back spasms.

“Hopefully he [can take] advantage of this, obviously to get right, but also kind of a mental reset,” Roberts said. “Hopefully the four days will suffice.”

Tucker has looked like he's been pressing at the plate this season, with his swing being far too aggressive at times. This has caused a ton of issues for him while he deals with the pressure of his large contract.

Roberts has talked about Tucker's struggles at length this year, and the team has been trying to work with him to get back to being himself. However, in the end, it's up to the outfielder to get back on track, proving that he is worth the money Los Angeles paid him.

But for now, Tucker will continue to heal in hopes of getting back on the field soon. If Tucker isn't able to play in Friday's series opener against the Padres, it's possible the team puts him on the injured list to give him another full week of rest.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news