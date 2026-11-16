Details Emerge on Dodgers' Exclusive 3-Hour Meeting With Japanese Phenom Shoki Oda

The Los Angeles Dodgers have effectively enjoyed a stranglehold on the Japanese market for decades.

Save for a few Japanese superstars that have played elsewhere (Ichiro, Hideki Matsui, etc.), the lion's share of the top players from Japan have opted to ply their trade in Los Angeles.

From Hideo Nomo to Kaz Ishii to Yu Darvish, and most recently the trio of Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there's a rich history associated with the franchise and the Asian nation.

Could it possibly continue with Shoki Oda?

Yokohama HS ace Shoki Oda delivers a complete game shutout in the Koshien quarterfinals against Hanamaki Higashi 👀



9.0 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 123 P, 18 Whiffs



94-96 mph on the fastball, touched 97 multiple times 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4VLHN9izu — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) August 18, 2026

According to reports from the California Post and Chunichi.co, the Dodgers had a meeting with the 18-year-old phenom pitcher. The Japanese outlet even reported that Dodgers Vice President of Player Personnel Galen Carr called Oda "the best pitcher in the world" at his age.

Oda reportedly caught up with the Dodgers recently in what was described as a three-hour long meeting. The team has allegedly scouted him heavily over the last year.

What makes this situation unique is the fact that Oda wants to bypass playing in Nippon Professional Baseball in favor of beginning his career stateside as soon as possible. Oda is connected to the same outfit representing Sasaki and Yamamoto. This surely would seem to benefit the Dodgers in their pursuit of the right-handed flamethrower.

Having said this, Oda cannot sign a contract anywhere until a new CBA is ratified. The impending lockout could delay his arrival to the United States.

There's no secret the Dodgers have somewhat of a thin farm system pertaining to high-end pitching prospects. While the group of outfielders in particular is quite deep, the front office could opt to make a concerted effort in replenishing the pitching depth this offseason.

Oda has a long, slender build with plenty of athleticism. There's certainly a frame capable of adding strength and weight. Various reports indicate that Oda touched 98 mph during one of his starts in high school.

The fastball at this point is said to be his signature pitch, operating with plenty of depth and late movement. Oda also is said to throw a curveball, slider and a splitter.

A host of other ballclubs have been associated with Oda. Given the connections to the organization, the Dodgers would likely be a major draw for Oda as he looks to elevate his career.

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