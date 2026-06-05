Dodgers' 27-Year-Old Starting Pitcher Continues to Suffer Setbacks in Recovery

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone suffered a setback in his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered at the end of his breakout 2024 season.

"He's one that I'm really bummed out about," Roberts told reporters in Phoenix Tuesday, before the Dodgers' second game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. "I think his makeup is off-the-charts good. Compete. Right now his body is just letting him down a little bit. There's nothing else he can do."

Stone had surgery on his right shoulder in September 2024, knocking him out for the entire 2025 season. He was cleared to pitch in spring training, but shut down his ramp-up after one Cactus League start and one bullpen session.

Roberts was optimistic that Stone "dodged a bullet" when he was diagnosed with inflammation at the time. But he was never cleared to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Roberts said that Stone tried ramping up his throwing off a mound "maybe a month ago," but had a setback.

"He's working his way back now as we speak," Roberts said.

Stone, 27, went 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA for the 2024 Dodgers. In his first full season, Stone led the team in starts (25) and innings (140.1) and authored the team's only complete game shutout of the season.

But the sudden shoulder injury prohibited Stone from participating in the Dodgers' postseason run, which culminated in a World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

Stone was part of a homegrown crop of starting pitchers who, along with Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, were supposed to continue the Dodgers' momentum following their 2020 World Series championship.

None are in the Dodgers' rotation now.

Pepiot was traded to Tampa Bay in the Tyler Glasnow deal. Miller (shoulder, back) and Knack (right intercostal strain) are on the 60-day injured list, but have struggled to hold down their major league roster spots when healthy.

That makes Stone's continued absence from the Dodgers' rotation arguably the most disappointing of the group. For now, all he and the Dodgers can do is wait for his shoulder to cooperate.

"When he gets back and ramps it up, it sort of shows itself again," Roberts said of Stone. "Right now I'm not sure exactly where he's at in his progression. I'm looking forward to seeing him, though."

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