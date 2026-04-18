Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Outfielder in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up outfielder Ryan Ward, per multiple reports.

Ward is the No. 19 ranked prospect in the Dodgers farm system, per MLB Pipeline.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career in the minor leagues. This weekend, he has a chance to finally make his long-awaited MLB debut.

Who is Ryan Ward?

Ward was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He slowly worked his way up the minor league ranks, making it to Triple-A in 2023.

Ward has been in Triple-A every year since 2023, consistently being among the Pacific Coast League leaders in home runs and runs batted in.

Last year, he won the PCL Most Valuable Player award, appearing in 143 games and hitting .290 with 36 home runs, 122 RBIs and an OPS of .937.

He also won the Joe Bauman Home Run Award, given to the minor league player who hit the most home runs in a season. Past winners of the award include Pete Alonso (2018), Kris Bryant (2014), Joey Gallo (2013) and Ryan Howard (2004).

While Ward has consistently raked in Triple-A, he never received an MLB call-up. There were plenty of calls for him to get an opportunity last year amid Michael Conforto's struggles, but the left-handed Ward never got the opportunity.

The Dodgers added Ward to the 40-man roster this past offseason to make sure they didn't lose him. He was a candidate to break camp with the team until they signed Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal, shoring up the outfield.

Thus, Ward began the year back in Oklahoma City, where he got off to another strong start, slashing .324/.432/.588 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of 1.020 across 18 games.

Now, he'll join the team in Colorado, where he'll hope to finally make his long-awaited MLB debut.

Ward is a corner outfielder who can also play first base. Manager Dave Roberts spoke highly of him this spring.

“The thing I like about Ryan is he’s performed,” Roberts said. “We’ve asked him to do certain things, whether it’s positional versatility or cutting back on the strikeouts, hit for a little more power. He’s done all that.”

“For him to not get a shot, I’m sure he’s frustrated and understandably so,” Roberts added. “But the message for him is to keep putting up numbers and knock the door down and hopefully the opportunity comes for him.”

That opportunity has finally come.

Who is Ryan Ward Replacing on Dodgers Roster?

It's currently unknown what the corresponding move will be for Ward.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, Ward will be on the Dodgers' taxi squad, and will officially be activated later this weekend (seemingly on Sunday if he's not activated on Saturday).

For tomorrow, Ryan Ward will be in Denver on the Dodgers' taxi squad



He'll be officially activated later this weekend https://t.co/a5P3yy66Ww — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 18, 2026

With that report from Harris, it seems someone could be going on the paternity list or something of that nature, since it appears the Dodgers are planning for a move.

Where Does Ryan Ward Rank Among Dodgers Outfield Prospects?

While Ward is one of the best hitters in Triple-A, he's the 10th-ranked outfielding prospect in a Dodgers farm system full of them.

Josue De Paula (20 years old), Zyhir Hope (21), Eduardo Quintero (20), Mike Sirota (22), Charles Davalan (22), James Tibbs III (23), Kendall George (21), Ching-Hsien Ko (19) and Zach Ehrhard (23) all rank inside the Dodgers' top 17 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.

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