The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a handful of their free agents join new teams this offseason.

None have been bigger than Tarik Skubal, who agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. Two other pitchers — right-hander Evan Phillips (Atlanta Braves) and southpaw Kris Bubic (Cleveland Guardians) — also signed elsewhere.

Now, another Dodgers free agent has found a new home in left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes.

Barnes, who spent most of the 2026 season in the Dodgers organization after being acquired in May, has signed a minor league deal with the Braves, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Barnes will have an invitation to major league spring training, whenever it occurs following the expected lockout.

Charlie Barnes, LHP, agrees to minors deal with Braves. MLB spring invite — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2026

Charlie Barnes Dodgers Tenure

The Dodgers claimed Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in May.

The left-hander was designated for assignment multiple times throughout the season as LA looked to clear spots on the roster. Each time, he ended up passing through waivers unclaimed, electing free agency and re-signing with the Dodgers on a minor league deal.

Overall, Barnes made four appearances at the big league level with LA, finishing with a 6.30 ERA. In his three one-inning outings, he didn't allow a run. However, on July 1, he allowed seven runs on 12 hits across seven innings in a scheduled bullpen game where he took down a majority of the contest.

“It’s tough for me to enjoy it when you give up seven,” Barnes said after the game. “That’s part of the business. I did my job in providing length. Any time they need that or may want that, I’ll do my best to give it to them.”

Charlie Barnes Career History

Barnes was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He made his MLB debut in 2021, posting a 5.92 ERA over 38 innings.

After the 2021 season, Barnes signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization, where he spent the next four seasons.

In August 2025, Barnes returned stateside on a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. He struggled at the Triple-A level before hitting free agency in the offseason, where he signed with the Cubs on a minor league deal.

He made one appearance with the Cubs at the big league level before joining the Dodgers.

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