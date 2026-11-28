The Minnesota Twins bolstered the Los Angeles Dodgers' infield depth earlier this month when they traded former No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis to Los Angeles for pitcher Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

On Friday, the Dodgers returned the favor.

Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald, who spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, is headed back to Minnesota on a one-year, major league contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Free-agent utility infielder Ryan Fitzgerald in agreement with Twins on one-year, major-league contract, pending medical review, source tells @TheAthletic. Fitzgerald made his debut with the Twins in 2025 and led all of minor-league baseball with 172 hits last season for Triple A… — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2026

Fitzgerald, 32, led all of minor league baseball with 172 hits this year for the Comets. However, he was never summoned to the big leagues by the Dodgers.

It didn't help Fitzgerald's cause that the man ahead of him on the third-base depth chart, Max Muncy, stayed healthy and productive all season.

Fitzgerald also saw time at first base, second base, left field, right field and shortstop at Triple-A. He slashed .315/.375/.485 in 137 games.

Between his versatility and improved numbers at the plate, the Twins ostensibly believe they can find a place for Fitzgerald on their big league roster in 2027.

The Dodgers claimed Fitzgerald off waivers from the Twins in January, seven days after he was designated for assignment by Minnesota. Fitzgerald was DFA'd again days later, but went unclaimed and remained in the Dodgers' system.

Why Did the Dodgers Let Ryan Fitzgerald Walk in Free Agency?

At 32, Fitzgerald sticking in the majors for an entire season would make for a remarkable late-career turnaround. He's only seen MLB action in one of his eight professional seasons. Fitzgerald went 9-for-46 (.196) with four home runs and nine RBIs for the Twins in 2025.

Never a prodigious power hitter in the minors, Fitzgerald matched his career high in homers for a Triple-A season (16) in 2026, while driving in a career-best 102 runs for the Comets.

It's possible, if unlikely, that those numbers reflect a real improvement in Fitzgerald's ability to hit major league pitching. Certainly the departure of Lewis gives him an opening in Minnesota that he was unlikely to get in Los Angeles.

For the Dodgers, it's a calculated risk. Lewis, 27, is five years younger and has slugged .429 in 383 big league games with the Twins from 2022-26.

The Dodgers are betting that Lewis might still be entering his prime — minus the burden of expectations that come with being a former No. 1 pick and, perhaps, the expectation of playing a starter's workload over a full season.

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