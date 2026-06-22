Dodgers' Andy Pages Addresses Potentially Making First All-Star Team

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages is in the midst of a breakout season.

The 25-year-old is hitting .268 with 15 home runs and 57 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .805. His breakout has him on the cusp of potentially making the first All-Star Game of his career.

Pages isn't someone who focuses on personal goals, but addressed the potential of earning his first All-Star honor.

“It would mean a lot to me for all the work, and all the things that I do to get ready for the game and to prepare,” Pages said to the LA Times. “It would mean a lot in that sense. But I also know it’s completely out of my control, especially having gone through it last year, where I didn’t really have any chance to dictate whether I was going to make it or if I didn’t make it.”

In the second round of voting for the All-Star Game that came out Monday, Pages led all outfielders in the National League with 1,518,451 votes. This puts him in a great position to claim a spot in the game as a starter.

Pages has put a lot of work into his game this year, becoming much stronger on both sides of the ball. The outfielder was a liability for the Dodgers at first, but he has turned himself into one of the better defenders in center field.

Andy Pages just made an INSANE catch in center field to save a run.



Justin Wrobleski appreciated the effort and pointed at Pages, took off his cap, and yelled: "LET'S F****** GO!"



pic.twitter.com/gj3nYVZWLQ — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) May 17, 2026

The star currently ranks in the 94th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average and the 98th percentile in arm strength. Pages' development has been great to see for the Dodgers, and it could have the team looking to sign him to an extension down the line.

“The work ethic, obviously, those changes and how I prepare for the games has changed a lot,” Pages said. “But also, I just don’t really focus on anything like I used to. I just focus on getting ready and prepared and do the best I can that day.”

Dodgers All-Star Voting Update

Pages isn't the only member of the Dodgers who has dominated the All-Star voting, with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy also leading their respective positions.

Will Smith, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez are in position to move on to the next round of voting, too.

The final ballot update for the All-Star Game is here and the Boys in Blue still need your help! Vote 5x daily at https://t.co/SSqaZ7aq1V before voting ends on 6/25. pic.twitter.com/ca11ajvkxU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 22, 2026

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