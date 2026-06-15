Dodgers Dominating First Round of All-Star Voting, With a Few Surprises

Major League Baseball released the first update in voting for the 2026 All-Star Game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are dominating the early ballots.

Four Dodgers — Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages — are in first place at their respective positions, while Will Smith, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández would also currently move on to the second phase of voting.

Even more surprisingly, Hyeseong Kim ranks fourth (just outside the top two) at second base, while Kyle Tucker ranks 10th among outfielders. That's a testament to the Dodger fans doing their job in voting their favorite players in.

The Dodgers are dominating the first round of All-Star voting:



Will Smith: 2nd in C

Freddie Freeman: 1st in 1B

Hyeseong Kim: 4th in 2B

Max Muncy: 1st in 3B

Mookie Betts: 2nd in SS

Shohei Ohtani: 1st in DH

Andy Pages: 1st in OF

Teoscar Hernández: 5th in OF

Kyle Tucker: 10th in OF pic.twitter.com/yzKuAZQRQa — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 15, 2026

Ohtani has more votes than anyone in either league at 1,165,133. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros is the only other player with more than 1 million votes (1,015,768).

Here's how the full voting looks in the National League:

National League All Star balloting pic.twitter.com/woqZGksO0a — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Andy Pages in Position to Make First All-Star Game

There's arguably no Dodger more deserving to be an All-Star this year than Pages.

Pages is enjoying a breakout year for LA, hitting .273 with 15 home runs, a tied-for-league-leading 56 RBIs and an OPS of .817.

Moreover, he's turned into one of the game's best defenders in center field, ranking in the 92nd percentile in terms of Outs Above Average and the 97th percentile in arm strength.

“If you look at center fielders in the big leagues, both sides of the ball, he’s got to be top three or four,” manager Dave Roberts said earlier this year.

Based on the voting, he's No. 1 in the NL right now.

Max Muncy Continuing All-Star Resurgence

Muncy, like Pages, is as deserving as anyone to be an All-Star this year — and the voting reflects it.

Muncy, who's making just $7 million this year with a $10 million club option for next year, is hitting .269 with 16 home runs, 28 RBIs and an OPS of .903.

He's also turned himself into one of the game's top defenders at third base, ranking in the 94th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average.

Muncy hasn't been an All-Star since 2021. That is set to change this year.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman Continuing All-Star Worthy Seasons

It's no secret Ohtani is going to be an All-Star. He's the best player in baseball and will be there every year assuming he's healthy.

As for Freeman, he's continuing to put together impressive seasons despite getting up there in age.

At 36 years old, Freeman is hitting .275 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and an OPS of .836.

Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández Earning All-Star Love

As for the players who would currently move on to the second phase of voting, this is more a testament to the Dodger fans than anything.

Smith is having a down year for his standards and is currently on the injured list. Betts missed over a month and is now trying to find his footing. Hernández has been the best of the three but is also on the IL at the moment.

Smith is expected to be back before Hernández, which would give him a shot to add to his totals and make an All-Star case. Betts would need to really turn things around offensively to be deserving of an All-Star nod, while Hernández likely won't have enough time when he returns.

Hyeseong Kim, Kyle Tucker Get All-Star Love

Respect to Dodger fans for voting for Kim and Tucker, despite neither of them being worthy of an All-Star nod.

Kim is currently in the minor leagues after an up-and-down stint in MLB. Tucker has been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this year in relation to his four-year, $240 million contract.

There's plenty of time for Tucker to turn things around and put together an All-Star-caliber season. There's not enough time for him to be worthy of making the All-Star Game.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.