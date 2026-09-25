Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series of Season vs Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finishing their regular season with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers and Giants have already met 10 times this season, with LA winning six of the contests. The Dodgers swept the Giants at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium this past weekend.

The Dodgers (97-62) have already clinched a first-round bye as they're set to finish as the No. 2 seed in the National League. They're unable to pass the Milwaukee Brewers, who are the No. 1 seed in the NL.

Thus, this series is inconsequential for the Dodgers in terms of seeding. It's very important, however, for many of the players working their way back from injuries.

As for the Giants (65-94), they're just looking to run out the clock on what's been an immensely disappointing season.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 25: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Yunior Marté

Skubal is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener looking for a much better start than his last one against the Giants.

Last week, Skubal allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings with just three strikeouts against San Francisco. He was visibly frustrated in the dugout during the game.

Overall, the left-hander has made nine starts since being acquired by LA at the trade deadline, sporting a 2.95 ERA with 60 strikeouts across 55 innings.

Opposite Skubal will be the right-handed Marté, who pitched opposite Skubal last week. He allowed six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings in that contest.

Marté made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and has a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings this season.

Saturday, Sept. 26: LHP Blake Snell vs. LHP Matt Wilkinson

Snell is taking the mound for the first time since Sept. 16 on Saturday after exiting that start after one inning with a groin injury.

Fortunately, Snell didn't have to go on the IL, and is set for one final tune-up before the postseason.

Since coming off the IL in August, Snell is 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.

As for Wilkinson, he dominated the Dodgers this past weekend, pitching five shutout innings with six strikeouts and just three hits allowed. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 19 and has a 3.65 ERA over 24.2 innings this year.

Sunday, Sept. 27: TBA vs. TBA

Neither team has announced a starter for Sunday's game. The Dodgers will likely go with a bullpen game as they look to get everyone some work before the five-day layoff.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants September 25-27

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 12:05 p.m. PT/3:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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