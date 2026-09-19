Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Saturday's Game vs Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won Friday's series opener, 8-2, and maintain a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League that comes with a first-round bye.

“We want to just keep them focused on playing good baseball. We still have a lot of work to do to try to get one of these top two seeds, which I do think is important,” manager Dave Roberts said on Friday. “Our guys understand that. So, winning the division is great, but like I said the other day, it’s like I still think our best baseball is in front of us.”

The Dodgers' eight-run outburst was powered by five home runs, with four of them coming in the eighth inning. Mookie Betts led the way with two home runs, including a leadoff blast in the bottom of the first inning.

“Through the end of the season, we don’t want any letups,” Betts said after the game. “We don’t want to try and turn anything on once postseason starts. So we just want to play good ball, and we want that to be our identity.”

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is taking the mound on Saturday night coming off his best start as a Dodger.

The left-hander pitched seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds this past week. Across eight starts as a Dodger, he's 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 50 innings of work.

Opposite Skubal will be right-hander Yunior Marté, who made his MLB debut on Aug. 29.

Across 14.2 innings at the big league level this year, he has a 2.45 ERA with nine strikeouts to six walks.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Josue De Paula, DH Tommy Edman, CF Alex Freeland, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Saturday, Sept. 19 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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