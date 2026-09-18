Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup vs Giants on Friday Without Max Muncy, Tommy Edman

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final homestand of the season on Friday night against the rival San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers (93-60) clinched the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 years on Thursday. The Giants (64-89) are a whopping 29 games behind LA in the division.

“It’s a big deal. It’s not easy,” manager Dave Roberts said of his team winning another NL West title. “I think a lot of people think it’s easy, it’s a rite of passage. But it’s not easy to win a division when everyone is gunning for you, to keep everyone motivated to play over the course of 162. It’s something we’re all really proud of. But that’s not the end goal.”

The Dodgers and Giants play six times over the next 10 days to close out the season. The Dodgers are just 3-4 against the Giants this season.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the ball for the Dodgers on Friday night amid a concerning stretch of play.

The right-hander has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts. After his most recent one, manager Dave Roberts somewhat ominously said Glasnow "didn’t feel great" going into it.

Glasnow has made four starts since coming off the IL after a four-month absence due to a back injury. He left the team to go home early this week instead of traveling with them to Cincinnati as the staff wanted to have him avoid going on two flights.

The Dodgers will hope for better results from him on Friday, especially after Blake Snell left his Wednesday start with a groin injury.

For what it's worth, Glasnow's best start of the season came against the Giants in April, when he allowed one hit over eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts.

Opposite Glasnow will be left-hander Cesar Perdomo, who owns a 3.68 ERA over 14.2 career innings at the MLB level.

He made his debut on Sept. 1 as a reliever before starting each of his last two games.

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants

Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Freddie Freeman, 1B Miguel Rojas, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, 3B Alex Call, CF Josue De Paula, DH

Max Muncy and Alex Freeland are out of the lineup with the left-handed pitcher on the mound. Tommy Edman is also out.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Friday, Sept. 18 is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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