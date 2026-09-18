Dodgers vs Giants Series Preview: Pitching Matchups, Key Injuries, How to Watch

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially clinched the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 years, and are back in LA for a three-game series with the fourth-place San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers (93-60) are now looking to clinch a top-two seed in the NL which would come with a first-round bye. Any combination of six Dodgers win or Atlanta Braves losses would secure that spot.

As for the Giants (64-89), they're looking to run out the clock on what's been a disastrous season under first-year manager Tony Vitello. They have a chance to play spoiler, though, as they play six games against the Dodgers over the season's final 10 days.

The Giants have won four of the seven games between the two teams this season.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 18: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. LHP Cesar Perdomo

Glasnow is starting the series opener looking for better results than his last two.

The right-hander has allowed four earned runs in each of his last two starts. Since coming off the IL in late August after a four-month absence, he has a 4.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 22 innings.

Glasnow's best start of the season came against the Giants on April 23, when he pitched eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk.

As for Perdomo, he made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 and has a 3.68 ERA over 14.2 innings. After firing six shutout innings in his first career start on Sept. 6, he allowed five runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings this past weekend against the San Diego Padres.

The teams have not yet announced starting pitchers for Saturday or Sunday. This will be updated when they do.

Key Injuries

The Dodgers remain without Shohei Ohtani, who has started a hitting progression and is eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday. However, it's currently unclear if he'll be activated as soon as he's eligible.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz, on the other hand, will be activated off the injured list on Friday. He won't be the closer, though, and will instead be used in low-leverage spots as he builds back up.

All-Star center fielder Andy Pages is expected to be activated at some point this homestand, which goes through Thursday. He'll be coming back without a rehab assignment as he returns from a fractured hand.

As for the Giants, they're without superstar Rafael Devers, who underwent season-ending surgery on a core muscle injury. They're also without Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, among others.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants September 18-20

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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