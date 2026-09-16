Dodgers' Blake Snell Exits Wednesday's Game After First Inning in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell has exited Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after one inning in a concerning development with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.

Snell pitched a scoreless first inning with one strikeout across 19 pitches. There didn't appear to be anything noticeably wrong with him during the frame, but his fastball velocity was down.

At the conclusion of the first inning, Snell went down to the clubhouse alongside team trainer Thomas Albert.

Now, he's out of the game, with right-hander Blake Treinen replacing him in the bottom of the second inning.

What is Blake Snell's Injury?

The Dodgers announced Snell was removed from the game with left groin tightness.

Blake Snell left tonight's game due to left groin tightness. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 16, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts will provide a more substantial update after the game, which will include whether or not Snell will need to go on the injured list.

Dodgers Can't Afford a Blake Snell Injury Right Now

Snell opened the year on the IL as he recovered from shoulder inflammation that dated back to last year. He returned for one start in May before going right back on the IL to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

He missed another three months before returning in August, and has been absolutely dominant ever since.

Entering Wednesday, Snell was 4-0 with a 1.04 ERA in six starts since coming off the IL. Including Wednesday's scoreless first inning, he has 47 strikeouts over 35.2 innings and hasn't allowed a home run in that stretch.

The Dodgers are relying on Snell and fellow superstar pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal to carry them in October. Thus, the team will hope Snell isn't dealing with anything serious moving forward.

Who Will Replace Blake Snell in Dodgers Rotation if He's Forced to Miss Time?

The Dodgers' starting rotation is dealing with an onslaught of injury concerns as the season winds down.

While the rotation is led by Yamamoto and Skubal (who underwent midseason elbow surgery while with the Detroit Tigers), behind them is a bunch of question marks.

Tyler Glasnow has struggled since returning from a nearly four-month absence due to a back injury. Justin Wrobleski has been removed from the rotation amid his forearm injury and struggles. Roki Sasaki is currently on the IL with a blister. Eric Lauer is out for the season due to an elbow injury.

Then there's Shohei Ohtani, who won't return as a pitcher this year (and may not even be 100% as a hitter).

The Dodgers recently demoted Emmet Sheehan, but could recall him if Snell goes on the IL. He was sharp over his two September starts, allowing one run over 11.2 innings.

If Snell isn't forced to miss time, the Dodgers will take a big sigh of relief knowing their superstar trio in the starting rotation is intact with October looming. If he's forced to go on the IL, though, it will be yet another massive blow in the team's chances to three-peat.

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