Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Get-Right Series vs Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers, losers of eight of their last nine games, are back home after a 1-5 road trip against the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers offense has averaged just 3.22 runs per game over their last nine games. They've seen their lead in the National League West drop from 11 games to just 7.5.

Moreover, the Dodgers are now 70-48 and sitting as the No. 3 seed in the NL, trailing both the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.

Fortunately, the Dodgers should have a "get-right" series in their future as they welcome the 49-70 Kansas City Royals this week. The Royals are 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Dodgers vs Royals Pitching Probables

Monday, Aug. 10: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Noah Cameron

Skubal will be making his second start since being acquired in a blockbuster trade ahead of this year's deadline, and his first at Dodger Stadium.

In his Dodgers debut against the Cubs, Skubal allowed two runs over six innings with six strikeouts. He was removed at 85 pitches.

Overall, across 17 starts this season, Skubal has a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 102.2 innings pitched. He's excited to pitch in front of the Dodger Stadium faithful.

“No doubt, no doubt,” Skubal said. “Home start, it’ll be a ton of fun. I’m excited to get going.”

As for Cameron, he has a 4.37 ERA across 123.2 innings this season with 116 strikeouts to 40 walks. He's been dominant over his last three starts, sporting a minuscule 0.39 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 23 innings.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: LHP Blake Snell vs. RHP Michael Wacha

Snell makes his long-awaited return to the mound on Tuesday in the second game of the series.

The left-handed pitcher has made just one start this season in early May. He opened the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, and went back on the IL after one start due to loose bodies in his elbow.

Snell underwent surgery and has been out since mid-May, but is finally set to return, where he's hoping to be healthy for the rest of the year.

As for Wacha, he has a 3.44 ERA across 144 innings this year with 112 strikeouts to 41 walks. Over his last four starts, he has a 1.82 ERA over 24.2 innings.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: LHP Eric Lauer vs. LHP Daniel Lynch IV

Lauer is taking the mound in the series finale coming off his first loss since being acquired by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-May.

The left-hander allowed six runs on 11 hits over four innings against the Cubs. Overall, he has a 3.72 ERA across 10 appearances with LA.

As for Lynch, he'll be opening a bullpen game for Kansas City. He last pitched on Friday, when he allowed four runs over 1.2 innings as an opener. Right-handed reliever Mason Black ended up pitching five innings as the bulk pitcher in that game.

Overall, Lynch has a 2.45 ERA over 47.2 innings this season.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs August 10-12

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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