Dodgers Have Made Decision on White House Visit to Celebrate 2025 World Series

After much speculation around the topic, the Los Angeles Dodgers will indeed take a visit to the White House this season to celebrate the 2025 World Series title.

This will mark the second straight year that the team has decided to visit the White House following the World Series win. The Dodgers will make the stop on July 23 during an off day between a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and a three-game series with the New York Mets.

The California Post reported the news that the team would visit the White House. White House spokeswomen Taylor Rogers released a statement to confirm the Dodgers' scheduled appearance.

“President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!” Rogers said.

The Dodgers released a statement confirming the report.

"As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers’ upcoming visits to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the longtime tradition of visits by other World Series champions, the statement read. "We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said over the offseason that he fully intended to go to the White House despite all the controversy around the decision.

“I'm going. I respect the position. It's the highest office in our country and the world, so I'm looking forward to it,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers already played a series in Washington, D.C. in April against the Nationals, but due scheduling conflicts, they couldn't make a White House appearance.

The Dodgers have gone to the White House each time they've won the title this decade, meeting former President Joe Biden in 2021 and President Donald Trump last year.

“We went in 2021,” Clayton Kershaw said last year. “We went this time. I know there’s been a lot of stuff about, should the Dodgers go? All this stuff. But at the end of the day, getting to go to the White House, getting to see the Oval Office, getting to meet the President of the United States, that’s stuff that you can’t lose sight of, no matter what you believe.”

The Dodgers can only hope they continue to have to make decisions on whether or not to attend the White House, because that means they're winning World Series titles.

The Dodgers are looking to complete the historic three-peat this season, currently holding the best record in baseball by a substantial margin. This comes despite the team dealing with multiple injuries to key players, many of which they expect to get back to the stretch run of the season.

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