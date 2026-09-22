Dodgers Announce Surprise Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kick off a crucial three-game series on Tuesday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (96-60) are looking to secure one of the top two seeds in the National League that would come with a first-round bye. Their magic number to do that is 3.

As for the Padres (87-69), they're trying to clinch a playoff spot, with their magic number sitting at 2. They are the hottest team in baseball, winning 13 of their last 14 games.

“It’s going to be a good primer. They're a very talented team,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the series. “They’re playing as good as anyone in all of baseball. So, I’m looking forward to playing those guys and ramping it up a little bit more for our guys.”

The Dodgers and Padres have met 10 times this season, with LA going 7-3. Their last meeting, however, was over Fourth of July weekend.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart is starting for the Dodgers on Tuesday as the opener in what appears to be somewhat of a bullpen game.

Stewart has a 2.55 ERA across 24.2 innings this season. He hasn't started a big-league game since 2018.

Left-handed picher Justin Wrobleski will likely take down multiple innings on Tuesday, coming off a three-inning start on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Reds in which he didn't allow a hit or run with three strikeouts.

Wrobleski has thrown five scoreless innings across his last two outings. That comes after a rough stretch in the second half where he had a 7.55 ERA across 31 innings of work.

Right-hander Michael King will take the mound for the Padres looking to continue his dominant season.

King is 12-9 with a 3.03 ERA across 31 starts (181 innings) this season. Over his last five starts, he's 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA over 32 innings.

King has faced the Dodgers in all three series this season. Overall, he's allowed six runs over 17.1 innings (3.12 ERA) with 19 strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Josue De Paula, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Sept. 22 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS for out-of-market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.