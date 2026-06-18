Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Emmet Sheehan, 2 Prospects for Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of few teams around the league that have the ability to acquire Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline this summer.

The Dodgers have one of the best rosters in baseball, but the organization also has a premier farm system.

Money can't buy everything, and that includes homegrown talent waiting their turn in the minors. This is what makes the Dodgers so frustratingly successful.

While the back-to-back champions displayed their ability to buy more star power with the four-year, $240 million deal to Kyle Tucker and the three-year, $69 million deal for closer Edwin Díaz over the offseason, the Dodgers also have plenty of talented players within their farm system.

Several players likely won't get a shot at joining the Dodgers on the big league roster because of all the talent ahead of them. That leaves several up and coming stars available to start their MLB careers elsewhere.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan created the most likely Dodgers trade package for Skubal, which includes right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan, top outfield prospect Zyhir Hope and shortstop prospect Aidan West.

Sheehan is the only player in the potential return package to Detroit that is currently on the Dodgers' big league roster.

The right-hander has spent the entire 2026 campaign in the starting rotation, but has struggled to find consistency on the mound this year.

Sheehan is sporting a 4.76 ERA with 72 strikeouts across 64.1 innings pitched in 2026.

Passan explained why the Dodgers will have to overpay in the blockbuster trade, but it really won't hurt the team or their farm system by parting ways with Sheehan, Hope and West.

Dodgers Trade Package for Tarik Skubal

Dodgers receive: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers receive: RHP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope and SS Aidan West

"Nobody has the combination of pitching and outfield prospect depth of the Dodgers, and that allows Los Angeles to provide a wholly unique package: a good major league starter, a top-50 prospect in Hope and a 19-year-old middle infielder who has scouts in the Arizona Complex League buzzing," Passan wrote.

"Sheehan would immediately slot into the Tigers' rotation, Hope should be ready to join Riley Greene and Max Clark in Detroit's outfield next year, and West adds necessary depth to the system. ... It's a wild overpay, but the possibility of three straight rings calls for that."

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series in 2026, and rightly so. But as president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has famously said, a team can never have enough starting pitching — especially in October.

Skubal would slot into a rotation that features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell, essentially setting up LA for another World Series run.

Passan admits that this is just one variation of many in regards to a possible Dodgers package for Skubal. That's what makes the team so dangerous in the potential sweepstakes.

"There are plenty of other options — Justin Wrobleski or River Ryan or Christian Zazueta as arms, Mike Sirota or Eduardo Quintero or Charles Davalan (but not Josue De Paula) in the outfield — but this version makes the most sense," Passan writes.

On the big league roster, Skubal would essentially replace Sheehan. In the minor leagues, the Dodgers have plenty of other top outfield prospects to pick up the loss of Hope.

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