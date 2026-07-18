One Dodgers Trade That Could Change Everything This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a plethora of prospect depth and wealth that the team can utilize to add to the roster ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

But the big question is how Los Angeles plans to approach the trade deadline, with early reports stating that they may not go big-game hunting. With no clear need across the roster and multiple injured players coming back soon, the Dodgers may elect to only add around the margins or to the farm system depth.

However, if the Dodgers wanted to, they could make another blockbuster move to send the league into a frenzy. And the big fish that has been linked with the Dodgers this year is ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

While Detroit is suddenly making a playoff run, it's still possible the team trades Skubal over the next few weeks. The left-hander will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, and at least to this point, the Tigers haven't shown a willingness to pay him what he wants.

If the Dodgers were to get involved in the Skubal sweepstakes, they could have the best claim to land his services. Los Angeles has plenty of options in the farm system for the Tigers' brass to choose from, making the two teams strong trade partners.

What Will Tarik Skubal Cost in a Trade?

Even as a rental, Skubal would cost the Dodgers a few prospects to land. Multiple trade proposals have included pitchers such as Emmett Sheehan, River Ryan or even outfielder Zyhir Hope, among others.

Adding Skubal to an already loaded starting rotation would put even more fear into opponents of the Dodgers. Skubal has been seen as the best pitcher in baseball over the last few seasons, with the ace winning two straight Cy Young awards in the American League.

Even with Skubal missing time due to elbow surgery this season, he has still performed well on the mound. The left-hander has made 13 starts for Detroit, registering an ERA of 3.09 and striking out 89 batters over 75.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Rotation With Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers could throw out a starting rotation of Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow for the playoffs. And while this is a star-studded group, it doesn't even include All-Star Justin Wrobleski or others that Los Angeles could use.

Due to the depth that the Dodgers have, adding Skubal doesn't seem like a priority right now. But if the trade winds change or any of the injured pitchers don't heal as quickly over the next few weeks, Skubal could end up being a Dodger before the deadline passes.

And if that's the case, the rest of MLB will be in trouble facing the Dodgers in the postseason as they seek a third consecutive World Series title.

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