Dodgers Manager Has Ominous Shohei Ohtani Injury Update as Postseason Nears

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is currently on the injured list for the first time as a Dodger with lingering knee, biceps and neck injuries.

Ohtani is on the 15-day IL with an earliest potential return date of Sept. 23. However, manager Dave Roberts' latest update on the superstar didn't exactly instill confidence in him returning as soon as he's eligible.

“[He] feels normal...ish,” Roberts said Thursday morning.

It's been a little over a week since the Dodgers placed Ohtani on the injured list.

If Ohtani does return on Sept. 23, he'll have just five regular-season games to get back into a rhythm before the playoffs begin. Before landing on the IL, however, Ohtani wasn't himself.

Over his last 30 games, Ohtani hit .231 with a .777 OPS, six home runs and 13 RBIs while striking out 39 times in 117 at-bats.

The four-time MVP hadn't looked like himself for much of the second half, which ultimately played a role in the Dodgers finally placing him on the IL.

"He is back to progressing today," Roberts said Thursday. "He should be getting some coach pitch this week. He's progressing well; there's no pain. He's doing everything he needs to do. I still don't know when he'll return, but everything that I hear is really positive."

On Tuesday, Roberts was noncommittal about Ohtani returning before the end of the regular season.

"Whether it happens or not is to be determined, but I do expect him to be back to play in some regular-season games," Roberts said. "Don't know how many of them."

Where is Shohei Ohtani in His Progression?

The Dodgers' designated hitter is easing his way back into a hitting progression. He started that progression on Tuesday, hitting off a tee.

Although Ohtani's struggles have been amplified over the past month, the 32-year-old hasn't quite been himself throughout the 2026 season.

He's on pace for career lows with the Dodgers, batting .277 with a .902 OPS in 502 at-bats. Through 130 games, Ohtani has 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, 139 hits and 89 runs scored.

This would mark the first time during his Dodgers tenure that he has failed to reach 50 home runs and 100 RBIs, adding to concerns about what version of Ohtani the Dodgers will get if/when he does return.

Who Is Replacing Shohei Ohtani at Designated Hitter?

In the meantime, Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula is handling the DH spot. In seven games, the rookie has gone 3-for-18 (.167) with one home run, four RBIs and an OPS of .789. He has seven walks to two strikeouts.

De Paula recorded the first home run of his career on Sunday in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

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