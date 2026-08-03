Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't just making trade additions before Monday's deadline; they're also using free agency.

According to the team's transaction log on MLB.com, the Dodgers have re-signed veteran left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes on a minor league deal. He's been assigned to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Barnes, 30, elected free agency after being designated for assignment and clearing waivers. However, he quickly returned to the Dodgers organization.

The southpaw pitcher reported to Oklahoma City on Sunday, where he pitched in relief and was credited with a hold in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas. In the contest, Barnes retired two of the five batters he faced.

Last week, the Dodgers DFA'd Barnes to make room for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz on the 26- and 40-man rosters.

After he cleared waivers, Barnes had the option to stay with the team or explore his options as a free agent.

He went to free agency, but quickly returned to LA. He did the same thing in July.

How Did Charlie Barnes End Up With the Dodgers?

Barnes started his 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs after signing a minor league deal with them.

He appeared in only one game for the Cubs at the big league level, where he pitched in three innings and allowed four hits, four runs and three walks.

In his time with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, Barnes recorded a 3.04 ERA over 26.2 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Cubs on May 6. Three days later, he was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. He was initially placed on the Triple-A Comets' roster but was called up to the Dodgers' big league club soon thereafter.

Overall, Barnes has pitched in four games with the Dodgers at the big league level. In 10 innings of work, he has a 6.30 ERA, five strikeouts and a 1.70 WHIP. In his three one-inning outings, though, he hasn't allowed a run.

Barnes started his career with the Minnesota Twins, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He made his debut with the Twins in 2021 and then spent four years in the Korea Baseball Organization before returning to the majors last August on a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. He didn't pitch with Cincinnati's big league ball club.

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