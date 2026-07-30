Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Veteran, Shohei Ohtani Injury Concern, Will Smith News, Tarik Skubal Trade?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-2, on Wednesday and improved to 68-40 on the year.
Eric Lauer continued his dominance, pitching six shutout innings as the Dodgers moved to 9-0 in his outings.
Ahead of Wednesday's contest, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes for assignment. In a corresponding move, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz was activated off the injured list just in time for his bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium. He earned the save in the contest.
In other news, Shohei Ohtani's injury saga took a somewhat concerning turn, as the two-way star revealed that it isn't just a nagging knee injury, but an upper arm concern is still affecting him.
Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has positive injury news as he continues his road to recovery from a neck injury that has kept him out since June 5. Smith has resumed baseball activities, and according to Roberts, is pain free.
"Pain-free, as he has been for the last week," Roberts told reporters. "But I'm excited to hear that he is starting some baseball activities. So that's probably lifting some weights, throwing, getting his core moving and swinging the bat."
Finally, there is more chatter surrounding the Dodgers' pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. The Dodgers are seen as a favorite to land the southpaw due to their excess of talent across their minor and major league rosters, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently revealed that because of the ultra-high asking price, the Dodgers can very well be, "the last team standing."
"The expectation among some rival executives is that [Tigers president of baseball operations Scott] Harris will, at least initially, ask for 'no exclusions' in the Skubal talks, requiring teams to make virtually every one of their young players available," Rosenthal wrote.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Cut Ties With Pitcher, Officially Activate Edwin Diaz on His Bobblehead Night
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Announces Concerning Injury Update as Pitching Absence Continues
Dodgers Finally Get Good Will Smith News as Trade Deadline Looms
Dodgers Expected to Pursue Tarik Skubal Trade, Could Be 'Most Viable Suitor'
Shohei Ohtani 'Unlikely' to Not Pitch Again This Season, Says Dodgers Manager
MLB Insider Says Dodgers Targeting Surprise Upgrade at Trade Deadline
Dodgers Have 'Increased' Interest in Tarik Skubal, Unlikely to Trade One Specific Prospect
Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Mookie Betts Dropped
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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