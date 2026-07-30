Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Veteran, Shohei Ohtani Injury Concern, Will Smith News, Tarik Skubal Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-2, on Wednesday and improved to 68-40 on the year.

Eric Lauer continued his dominance, pitching six shutout innings as the Dodgers moved to 9-0 in his outings.

Ahead of Wednesday's contest, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes for assignment. In a corresponding move, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz was activated off the injured list just in time for his bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium. He earned the save in the contest.

In other news, Shohei Ohtani's injury saga took a somewhat concerning turn, as the two-way star revealed that it isn't just a nagging knee injury, but an upper arm concern is still affecting him.

Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has positive injury news as he continues his road to recovery from a neck injury that has kept him out since June 5. Smith has resumed baseball activities, and according to Roberts, is pain free.

"Pain-free, as he has been for the last week," Roberts told reporters. "But I'm excited to hear that he is starting some baseball activities. So that's probably lifting some weights, throwing, getting his core moving and swinging the bat."

Finally, there is more chatter surrounding the Dodgers' pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. The Dodgers are seen as a favorite to land the southpaw due to their excess of talent across their minor and major league rosters, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently revealed that because of the ultra-high asking price, the Dodgers can very well be, "the last team standing."

"The expectation among some rival executives is that [Tigers president of baseball operations Scott] Harris will, at least initially, ask for 'no exclusions' in the Skubal talks, requiring teams to make virtually every one of their young players available," Rosenthal wrote.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With Pitcher, Officially Activate Edwin Diaz on His Bobblehead Night

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Announces Concerning Injury Update as Pitching Absence Continues

Dodgers Finally Get Good Will Smith News as Trade Deadline Looms

Dodgers Expected to Pursue Tarik Skubal Trade, Could Be 'Most Viable Suitor'

Shohei Ohtani 'Unlikely' to Not Pitch Again This Season, Says Dodgers Manager

MLB Insider Says Dodgers Targeting Surprise Upgrade at Trade Deadline

Dodgers Have 'Increased' Interest in Tarik Skubal, Unlikely to Trade One Specific Prospect

Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Mookie Betts Dropped

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

It's National Chicken Wing Day 😍



Miguel Rojas, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Hyeseong Kim and the Dodgers pulled up to a chicken wing eating contest during Spring Training last year 🤣



Via: @Dodgers / IG pic.twitter.com/YNf4iGg1pO — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Andy with that All-Star power. pic.twitter.com/NWFrULxoL5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 30, 2026

The Dodgers FINALLY got some good news on All-Star catcher Will Smith's recovery from an inflamed disc in his neck🚨🚨🚨



It remains to be seen if they still target a catcher ahead of the trade deadline⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lEqnovoJYi — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 29, 2026

Mission accomplished for Blake Snell tonight...Snell pitched 4 shutout innings with 8 strikeouts allowing just 1 hit. 60 pitches thrown tonight.



This leaves door open for Snell to return to #Dodgers instead of a final rehab start. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) July 30, 2026

Freddie Freeman's approach at the plate is the definition of quality control!@CY24_7 and @markdero7 take a look at what makes the Dodgers' 35-year-old such a special hitter. pic.twitter.com/WACP8LuUBS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2026

The Dodgers reportedly have "increased" interest in Tarik Skubal amid the injury concerns with Shohei Ohtani👀👀



There's one player, however, that the Dodgers view as pretty much off-limits in trade talks⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/clHBxqZ7Tx — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 29, 2026

"Feel really good about the talent base we have in place; not just on-field but also how the group meshes together. Like always, we're gonna be thoughtful and careful about what we add to that dynamic.



Andrew Friedman speaks to the media on the trade deadline, Shohei Ohtani's… pic.twitter.com/7GDqssNRzP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 30, 2026

The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Díaz from the injured list and designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2026

Dave Roberts assumption is that Tyler Glasnow will begin a minor-league rehab stint after today’s live session, per @ByJackHarris pic.twitter.com/QS2z83X6OJ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 29, 2026

"I feel good, and I'm ready to go."



Back on the #Dodgers active roster for the first time since April 19th, Edwin Díaz talks with @kirsten_watson and the media before tonight's matchup with the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/GFgsRazzJh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 29, 2026

Max's 130th homer last night tied Eric Karros for the most home runs in UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium history!



Dodgers x @FlyANA_official pic.twitter.com/2iNNxcQCdi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2026

There is only one prospect with 15+ HR, 15+ SB, and more BB than K this season...



Charles Davalan#Dodgerspic.twitter.com/Pvx93zzmwq — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 29, 2026

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