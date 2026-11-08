Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Utility Man as First Offseason Signing

Tyler Fitzgerald was out of sight, out of mind, after he was placed on Triple-A Oklahoma City's injured list June 4. Six days later, the Los Angeles Dodgers released the veteran infielder, removing him from their 40-man roster.

Fitzgerald's time in the Dodgers' employ could easily have ended there. Instead, he re-signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers and finished the season rehabbing under the organization's watch.

Despite playing only 24 games in the organization in 2026, Fitzgerald's time with the Dodgers will continue in 2027. The 29-year-old re-signed a minor league contract, according to multiple reports, giving the Dodgers — or, at least, the Oklahoma City Comets — a chance to see what he can do in 2027 if he's healthy.

Fitzgerald was acquired by the Dodgers in late April in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers sent cash to Toronto for Fitzgerald as they added more organizational depth.

Across 24 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fitzgerald hit .293 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .998. He mainly played at third base and in left field while also spending time at second base, shortstop and right field, showcasing his versatility.

Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Fitzgerald was a top-30 prospect in the organization two years later. He made his big league debut in 2023 and was a surprising source of power in San Francisco the following year.

Named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on May 26, 2024, Fitzgerald was promoted to the big leagues to stay in June. He finished the 2024 season with 96 MLB games and hit .280 with 15 home runs, 34 RBIs and an .831 OPS.

Fitzgerald could not sustain that momentum into 2025. He missed time early in the season with a rib fracture, and struggled to hit big league pitching (.217/.278/.327) when healthy.

After a poor Cactus League (.189/.184/.378) in 2026, the Giants designated Fitzgerald for assignment at the end of spring training. Fitzgerald went 0-for-12 in three Triple-A games, then was traded to the Blue Jays for cash.

Fitzgerald played six games for Triple-A Buffalo and slashed .150/.150/.200 before the Blue Jays traded him to the Dodgers.

The minor league contract ensures Fitzgerald can start the 2027 season on time if he's healthy. Players who sign major league contracts are expected to be locked out by teams on Dec. 1 until a new labor agreement is in place.

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