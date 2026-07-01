Dodgers Connected to Tigers All-Star Infielder Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking for different ways to improve the roster as the Aug. 3 trade deadline quickly approaches.

But unlike many other teams across the MLB landscape, the Dodgers don't have any clear holes on the roster. So if they are going to make moves, it would be more for depth purposes or to upgrade at certain positions.

Some around the league believe that the Dodgers could be looking to make a splash-type move. But the team also has multiple All-Stars on the injured list, and they could simply wait for them to get healthy to bolster the roster.

However, the Dodgers will continue to be connected with the top names available on the trade market until all is said and done. Los Angeles was recently linked to All-Star Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers by MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Feinsand named the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians as potential fits for Torres.

Would Gleyber Torres Make Sense For Dodgers?

The one position that the Dodgers don't have totally shored up is second base, so Torres could come in to fill that role. However, Tommy Edman is back and playing well, so it wouldn't make much sense for LA to pursue Torres barring an injury.

Torres has been out over the last few weeks due to a left oblique strain, but he is expected back fairly soon. The Dodgers have been connected to him in the past, and this could be the chance for them to finally land him.

Torres would theoretically give the offense a boost, as he's put together another strong year so far with the Tigers. Overall this season, Torres has slashed 280/.395/.395 with four home runs and 18 runs batted in.

The veteran has excellent plate discipline, coming in ranked in the 99th percentile in chase percentage. The Dodgers like to preach discipline to their hitters, meaning Torres would likely fit in well with the club.

With the Tigers struggling this season, many are expecting them to undergo a fire sale across the roster, with Torres likely to be available.

The Dodgers could jump at the chance to add another All-Star to the mix. Torres also understands how to handle being in a pressure-filled situation, having already played for the New York Yankees in his career.

The Dodgers have also been heavily linked with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, so the two teams could potentially look to combine the players for a massive trade. Both players will be free agents after the 2026 season concludes, so Detroit may rather land some assets for them, rather than see both likely walk in free agency.

Los Angeles has the prospects to make a deal of this caliber happen, but whether the front office wants to be aggressive remains to be seen.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news