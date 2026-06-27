MLB Expert Believes Dodgers Could Trade Top Prospect in Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a plethora of young talent within the organization, and sometimes, it can be a detriment to the players.

Due to the quantity of great prospects in the farm system that have high ceilings, mixed with the talent on the big league roster, some guys tend to get stuck with a lack of playing time. This is when the Dodgers tend to move on from players, and we've seen this take place recently with James Outman and Michael Busch, among others.

But one prospect in the minors who has been making waves is outfielder Josue De Paula, and he is currently ranked as the top guy in the Dodgers farm system.

Some have wondered if Los Angeles would consider De Paula untouchable. MLB prospect expert Keith Law didn't seem to think so in a conversation on 97.1 The Fan.

"I think they would [trade him] but it would have to be for an elite player," Law said. "De Paula is either a bad corner outfielder or he's a first baseman, possibly a DH — and that's a problem. That just limits your flexibility, gives fewer places where the Dodgers could put him."

"It doesn't make him a bad prospect, the bat could really be special, his on-base skills and real power, and he does seem to make enough contact," he added. "But the fact that there is no defensive value ... makes it a little more likely that he's someone who's a little more available in trade than [Eduardo] Quintero or one of the second tier up the middle prospects."

Had prospect expert @keithlaw on the radio show and asked him if the Dodgers would be open to trading Josue De Paula:



"I think they would. De Paula is either a bad corner outfielder or a first baseman. That's a problem. That makes it a little more likely." pic.twitter.com/fI5BhfGubX — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) June 12, 2026

The Dodgers have been very happy with De Paula's ability to hit the baseball, and he's been putting together an incredible year in Double-A. Overall, he has hit .314 with 13 home runs and 60 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .956.

On the flip side of Law's argument, Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that it's tough to see the team moving on from De Paula under any circumstances.

"The Dodgers believe there’s more to unlock there, even if speed isn’t the name of De Paula’s game. If he can continue making strides in that department, it’s hard to envision Los Angeles parting ways with its top prospect," Woo wrote.

De Paula is just 21 years old, so there is plenty of time for him to keep improving his craft in the minor leagues. The Dodgers will allow him the opportunity to get better, and it seems that the franchise wants him to grow within, rather than giving up on him too early.

Many scouts have compared De Paula to Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros on the field. The Dodgers traded Alvarez before he could come into his own as the All-Star he is now, and it's unlikely that the organization will make the same mistake twice.

Rumors around a trade for ace Tarik Skubal have seen De Paula's name be brought up, but the Dodgers don't seem likely to move him. De Paula has all the tools to become a superstar in this league, and the Dodgers want him to do this in Dodger blue.

De Paula is one of many incredible outfield prospects currently in the Dodgers system. Thus, the Dodgers should have the opportunity to keep the player(s) they want in any potential trade.

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