Latest Tarik Skubal Update is Great News for Dodgers

Tthe rumors around the Detroit Tigers trading ace Tarik Skubal have grown louder with the deadline less than two months away.

Skubal could be moved following the Tigers' disappointing start to the 2026 season. With the left-handed pitcher hitting free agency this winter, Detroit would be wise to make sure they get something out of him instead of losing him for nothing.

Many insiders around the league expect Skubal to command a deal upwards of $300 million, and the Tigers don't appear willing to pay this price. Thus, teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers have now been linked to a trade for Skubal ahead of the deadline.

The Dodgers have been a common team associated with the ace, mainly due to the excessive amount of prospects they could use in a trade. Some believe that Los Angeles matches up "perfectly" with the Tigers in terms of needs for a trade.

But all the rumors are just noise until a deal actually happens. However, insiders Kiley McDaniel

and Jeff Passan of ESPN believe the Dodgers are in a good position to land Skubal from the Tigers — and think he has an "85% chance" to be dealt, which is great news if LA is interested.

The Dodgers are among a list of six teams that the insiders believe actually make sense for Skubal this summer. The other organizations named are the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

Do the Dodgers Need Tarik Skubal?

Within the sweepstakes for Skubal, the big question with the Dodgers is whether they actually need to trade for him. Los Angeles already has a stacked starting rotation, so adding the two-time Cy Young award winner could make them even more unfair.

But the Dodgers are going after a three-peat this season, and an opportunity like this doesn't come around often. The Dodgers have also seen injuries take place to a few pitchers this year, with both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) currently on the 60-day IL without timetables to return.

Adding Skubal could be an incredible insurance option for the Dodgers in case one of these guys can't get back on the mound this season. Skubal would also be given a chance to see what life could be like playing in Los Angeles, with the Dodgers expected to go after him in free agency this offseason.

The Dodgers are one of the few teams that may be willing to pay Skubal what it takes in the offseason. And with the upcoming battle over a salary cap coming, the Dodgers may want to bring the left-hander in sooner rather than later.

Even if the team has to part with a few prospects as well as an MLB-ready pitcher, it could be well worth it. Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the game today, and adding him would keep him away from other contenders who the Dodgers could face in the postseason.

Overall, Skubal has posted an ERA of 2.81 over eight starts for the Tigers this year after just getting back from elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. While it may take a haul for the Dodgers to trade for him, Skubal is a game-changer in every sense of the word, and the front office should take advantage of the opportunity if it presents itself.

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