Pitchers Christian Zazueta, Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski and Luke Fox got one step closer to the big leagues on Tuesday, the deadline for teams to protect Rule 5-eligible players by adding them to their 40-man roster.

The four were the only additions to the Los Angles Dodgers' 40-man roster, which is now full. To make room, infielder Christian Cairo and pitcher Jake Cousins were designated for assignment.

Who is Christian Zazueta?

Zazueta, 22, is the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. A consensus Top 100 prospect in MLB, Zazueta went 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) across the advanced Class-A and Double-A levels in 2026.

Zazueta spent the first two months of the 2026 season with the Great Lakes Loons. He was promoted to Double-A Tulsa for the first time after tossing five hitless and scoreless innings in his final start with the Loons on June 18.

With the Drillers, Zazueta went 4-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out 78, walked only eight and limited opposing hitters to a .225 batting average in 55 innings.

The Yankees signed Zazueta as an amateur out of Navajoa, Mexico in January 2022. Two years later, the Dodgers acquired him in the deal that sent pitcher Caleb Ferguson to New York. As a professional, Zazueta is 20-16 with a 3.94 ERA in 79 games (70 starts).

Who is Jackson Ferris?

Ferris, 22, went 4-5 with a 5.12 ERA in 24 games (22 starts) for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. He finished the second half with a 4-2 record and a 4.15 ERA, including a 1-0 mark with a 0.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 innings in September.

The left-hander was acquired in January 2024 from the Chicago Cubs along with outfielder Zyhir Hope in exchange for infielder Michael Busch and right-handed pitcher Yency Almonte.

Who is Adam Serwinowski?

Serwinowski, 22, made 26 appearances for Double-A Tulsa, going 9-6 with a 5.31 ERA and 150 strikeouts. He was acquired in 2025 from the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-way trade that sent Hunter Feduccia to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase, catcher Ben Rortvedt and Serwinowski.

The left-hander has pitched in 88 minor league games, going 15-16 with a 4.34 ERA and 440 strikeouts in 353.2 innings. He was drafted in the 15th round of the 2022 First Year Player Draft by the Reds out of Eastside High School in South Carolina.

Who is Luke Fox?

Fox, 24, appeared in 10 games last season in the minors, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He made one rehab appearance with the ACL Dodgers and finished the season making nine appearances (eight starts) for Double-A Tulsa.

The left-hander finished his third year with the organization, and he is a combined 5-5 with a 2.91 ERA in 48 games (44 starts) and 190 strikeouts in 164 innings. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Duke.

MLB Lockout Could Greatly Impact These 4 Players

Teams face one disadvantage when adding minor league players to their 40-man rosters. If MLB imposes a lockout as expected on Dec. 1, 40-man roster players will be barred from contacting team personnel beginning next month until the lockout ends.

Minor league players are bound by a separate Collective Bargaining Agreement, and are free to work out at team facilities and report to spring training while the major league lockout is ongoing. Any players the Dodgers didn't add before Tuesday's deadline are free to contact team personnel — and for now don't have to worry about being selected in the next Rule 5 draft, whose date has yet to be determined.

Infielders Logan Wagner, Nico Perez and Noah Miller, who were left unprotected, immediately became names to watch at the next Rule 5 draft.

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