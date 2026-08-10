Dodgers Lineup vs Royals: Kyle Tucker Out, Tarik Skubal's Home Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a 1-5 road trip and begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

The Dodgers have just one win in their last nine games and have dropped to the No. 3 seed in the National League behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves with a record of 70-48.

The Royals, on the other hand, are 49-70 and in last place in the American League Central. They're 3-3 over their last six games against the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Royals Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is making his Dodger Stadium debut as a member of the Dodgers on Monday night.

The top trade deadline addition allowed two runs over six innings with six strikeouts in his team debut against the Cubs last week.

"We've made some deadline acquisitions with some top-end guys, but this guy is something special," manager Dave Roberts said of Skubal. "I think there was a lot of anticipation. There's going to be a lot of excitement. I think he's going to be excited to pitch at home at Dodger Stadium in a Dodger uniform. I'm looking forward to it."

Overall this season, Skubal has a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 102.2 innings of work.

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner is very familiar with the Royals from his time with the Detroit Tigers, who are also in the AL Central. Skubal faced the Royals in his second-to-last start with the Tigers, allowing one run over 7.1 innings with 12 strikeouts.

Opposite Skubal will be Royals left-hander Noah Cameron, who has a 4.37 ERA across 123.2 innings this season. However, he's been outright dominant over his last three starts, allowing just one run over 23 innings for a 0.39 ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Tommy Edman, LF Mookie Betts, SS Miguel Rojas, 2B Teoscar Hernández, RF Max Muncy, 3B Hunter Feduccia, C

Kyle Tucker is out of the lineup with Rojas playing second base, Edman going to left field and Hernández moving to right field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Royals on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals on Monday, Aug. 10 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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