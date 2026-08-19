Dodgers Cut Ties With 6-Year Veteran, Officially Activate Brock Stewart

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart off the injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

In order to make room on the active roster, Los Angeles designated fellow right-hander Jonathan Hernández for assignment.

The Dodgers have activated RHP Brock Stewart from the injured list and designated RHP Jonathan Hernández for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 19, 2026

Stewart, 34, was out for nearly three weeks with a right shoulder strain. Prior to this injury, he posted a strong 2.45 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP across 14.2 innings of work.

It has been quite the challenge for Stewart to remain healthy this season and throughout his tenure with the Dodgers.

Stewart re-joined the Dodgers via trade before the 2025 deadline. His second stint in Los Angeles has been a rough go, as he's only played a total of 18 games.

In the second half of the 2025 season, Stewart pitched in four games and recorded a 4.91 ERA, allowed a .353 batting average against him and only recorded three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.

He then went on the IL with a shoulder injury and ultimately underwent surgery.

He returned this year only to suffer a foot injury and go right back on the IL. After returning from the foot injury, he ended up hurting his shoulder.

Jonathan Hernández Faces Another Uncertain Future With Dodgers

As for Hernández, this is the third time this year he's been designated for assignment.

Hernández will likely again pass through waivers, and then will have the opportunity to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City or head to free agency.

The 30-year-old last pitched for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hernández tossed three scoreless innings in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss that day.

Last Thursday, the Dodgers re-signed him and selected his contract after designating him for assignment on Aug. 10.

Los Angeles did so after what has been a tough season for the right-handed pitcher. In 16 appearances for the Dodgers this season, he's collected a 5.68 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings of work.

Hernández has been in the major leagues across parts of six seasons with a variety of teams.

He's played for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and the Dodgers. Hernández originally signed with the Rangers as an International free agent in 2013.

Hernández has mainly operated in mop-up duty for the Dodgers this season. It remains to be seen if he rejoins the team at some point, or finds a new home before 2026 is up.

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