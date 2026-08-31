Dodgers' Dave Roberts Can't Wait to Face Braves in Postseason After Being Swept

The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Atlanta Braves earlier this week in what became a tough series for the reigning two-time champions.

Los Angeles had chances to win each game, but they just couldn't get the timely hit or out. In the first two games, Atlanta was able to score the game-winning run late in each contest against closer Tanner Scott.

Then in the finale, Braves starter Chris Sale put together a special performance, throwing a complete-game shutout while allowing just five hits. The Dodgers offense was again inconsistent, leading to some real questions moving forward.

But manager Dave Roberts didn't see the series against the Braves as a closed door, but instead as a challenge. Roberts said he is excited to face the Braves again and hopes the Dodgers do play them in the playoffs.

“It seemed like we were always chasing,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to play from behind. Your margins are much thinner, smaller. And when you don’t capitalize on opportunities, then you come up on the short end. But like I said, they’re a good ballclub. They do things the right way. And we’ll look forward to seeing them in October.”

Atlanta has won five of six games against the Dodgers this season, showing some signs that the Braves may have Los Angeles' number. But if they were to meet in the playoffs, everything would reset to 0-0.

Should Dodgers Be Concerned About Recent Slump?

This sweep is concerning since the Braves now own the tiebreaker over the Dodgers in the standings. And with how close the NL race for the top two seeds is, this sweep could come back to bite Los Angeles.

Much like their performance against the Milwaukee Brewers recently, where the Dodgers lost three of four games, the play against top teams is showing a trend. Since late July, the Dodgers have gone 1-12 against teams currently sitting in a playoff spot, with the team being swept multiple times.

While the Dodgers pitching staff is getting healthier, the loss on Thursday proved that the offense is going to need to step up. Their series against the Detroit Tigers only furthered that.

Dodgers starting pitchers over the last three games:



Blake Snell: 5 IP, 1 ER, 10 K

Tarik Skubal: 6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 8 K



The Dodgers lost two of these games. pic.twitter.com/02SQfm4xwI — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 29, 2026

Los Angeles will be getting back All-Star catcher Will Smith soon, which may help mitigate the issues. But Smith won't solve everything for this team.

Losing Andy Pages for the next few weeks is tough, hurting the offense. As a result, the Dodgers may be forced to bring up a minor league prospect if production doesn't pick up.

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