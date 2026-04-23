Dodgers' Dave Roberts Finally Reveals Mookie Betts' Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing without star shortstop Mookie Betts, who suffered an oblique injury against the Washington Nationals in early April.

Betts suffered the injury during a check swing at the plate, but didn't feel anything until he was running the bases.

The infielder was removed from the game and then underwent imaging to determine the severity. Due to the inconsistency of oblique injury recoveries, the Dodgers didn't want to place a firm timeline on Betts's return.

Betts just started to swing the bat again, but is still waiting for some live reps. However, Roberts has now given a more direct timeframe for when we can expect the star to get back on the field.

When asked if it would be a couple weeks, Roberts responded, "Yeah, I think that's fair. Yeah."

"We've lost, I think 3 out of 4, so he (Ohtani) wants to reset things to go out there and pitch well to give us a chance to win tonight.



Dave Roberts talks to the media before tonight's matchup with the Giants. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/UQVkN0IGmT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 23, 2026

The Dodgers manager was also asked whether Betts would need to head out on a rehab assignment before coming back to the big leagues. Roberts said he would "expect him to go out for a couple games."

Roberts mentioned that Betts is now pain-free, which is a great sign that his recovery is going smoothly. Oblique injuries tend to linger sometimes, and this is why the Dodgers have been very patient in their approach with Betts.

Los Angeles has its eyes set on going after a three-peat this season, and Betts will be a crucial piece to the puzzle if that is to happen. The team would much rather have him miss a large amount of time now to recover fully, if that means he is fully healthy for the rest of the season.

Losing Betts was certainly a blow to this team, even with all the other talented players on the field for Los Angeles. Betts provides the Dodgers with a strong bat in the lineup and elite defense at the shortstop position.

But Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas have both done a good job filling in for the star. Kim was called up after the injury to Betts, and his impact on the team has been excellent so far.

So far, Kim has appeared in 14 games for the Dodgers, hitting .300 with one home run and four runs batted in while stealing three bases. Kim has held down the fort well while Betts has been out, and it may see him stay up with the team once the star returns.

But for now, Los Angeles will move forward with the idea that Betts will rejoin the team in the coming weeks. And this may be for the best, especially since the Dodgers have lost four of their last five games overall.

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