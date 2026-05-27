Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Injury, Shohei Ohtani Update After HBP, Freddie Freeman Could Retire Earlier
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The Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Colorado Rockies, 15-6, on Tuesday night and improved to 35-20 on the year. Eric Lauer got the win in his Dodgers debut with six innings of work, four strikeouts and just one earned run and walk allowed.
After being dropped in the batting order, superstar shortstop Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run in the first inning to start things off. Kiké Hernández and Andy Pages went yard in the third inning and four runs were hung in the fourth inning.
Betts homered once more in the sixth, this time a three-run blast on the first pitch he saw, while Will Smith hit a two-run shot later in the inning to extend the lead to 15-1.
Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas closed out the game in the ninth and surrendered five earned runs, bringing his ERA on the year to 27.00.
It wasn't all celebratory during the game, however, as Hernández was forced to exit early with an oblique strain. After his double in the fourth inning, he was seen wincing in pain.
Additionally, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on another Dodger who went down on Tuesday in superstar Shohei Ohtani. The four-time MVP was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and despite initially staying in the game, was removed the next inning.
Finally, Freddie Freeman recently spoke on his updated retirement plans after he and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their first daughter into the family last month. Freeman originally wanted to play until he turned 40, but after the birth of his fourth child, things may change for the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Placing Kiké Hernandez on IL One Day After Returning in Brutal Development
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update After Hit By Pitch, Early Exit
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Could Retire Earlier Than Expected
Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Suffers Concerning Injury in Second Game Back
Dodgers’ Kiké Hernandez Played Through ‘Worst’ Injury of Its Kind Last Year
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Diaz, Tommy Edman and More
Dodgers Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade by Rival Executive
Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Knows His Roster Spot Could Be in Jeopardy
Dodgers Infielder Opens Up on Retirement Plans Following 2026 Season
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández Exit Tuesday’s Game Early
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts Dropped, Hyeseong Kim Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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