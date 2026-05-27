Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Injury, Shohei Ohtani Update After HBP, Freddie Freeman Could Retire Earlier

The Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Colorado Rockies, 15-6, on Tuesday night and improved to 35-20 on the year. Eric Lauer got the win in his Dodgers debut with six innings of work, four strikeouts and just one earned run and walk allowed.

After being dropped in the batting order, superstar shortstop Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run in the first inning to start things off. Kiké Hernández and Andy Pages went yard in the third inning and four runs were hung in the fourth inning.

Betts homered once more in the sixth, this time a three-run blast on the first pitch he saw, while Will Smith hit a two-run shot later in the inning to extend the lead to 15-1.

Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas closed out the game in the ninth and surrendered five earned runs, bringing his ERA on the year to 27.00.

It wasn't all celebratory during the game, however, as Hernández was forced to exit early with an oblique strain. After his double in the fourth inning, he was seen wincing in pain.

Additionally, manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on another Dodger who went down on Tuesday in superstar Shohei Ohtani. The four-time MVP was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and despite initially staying in the game, was removed the next inning.

Finally, Freddie Freeman recently spoke on his updated retirement plans after he and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their first daughter into the family last month. Freeman originally wanted to play until he turned 40, but after the birth of his fourth child, things may change for the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Placing Kiké Hernandez on IL One Day After Returning in Brutal Development

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update After Hit By Pitch, Early Exit

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Could Retire Earlier Than Expected

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Suffers Concerning Injury in Second Game Back

Dodgers’ Kiké Hernandez Played Through ‘Worst’ Injury of Its Kind Last Year

Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Diaz, Tommy Edman and More

Dodgers Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade by Rival Executive

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Knows His Roster Spot Could Be in Jeopardy

Dodgers Infielder Opens Up on Retirement Plans Following 2026 Season

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández Exit Tuesday’s Game Early

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Mookie Betts Dropped, Hyeseong Kim Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Kiké Hernández is going on the injured list with his oblique strain. He injured it during batting practice yesterday, his first day back.



He was 4-for-4 with a home run. Now, he'll be sidelined for the foreseeable future.



Just a brutal blow for both him and the Dodgers. https://t.co/z3IgJpOBnh — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 27, 2026

"Pages to the Pavilion!" pic.twitter.com/736S2bl2nz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

No. 16 makes it 15 runs! pic.twitter.com/ziolodPzfO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

A rival executive has predicted that the Dodgers will trade for Tarik Skubal in a BLOCKBUSTER deal ahead of the deadline👀👀



Who would you trade for a few months of Skubal before he hits free agency?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AhusMk4gYa — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 26, 2026

A strong debut from Eric in Dodger Blue. pic.twitter.com/BgZjdo8qJe — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

Dave Roberts said Kiké Hernández will be heading to the injured list, and Alex Freeland will be brought back from Triple-A. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) May 27, 2026

¡La Lucha Libre llegó a Los Ángeles! Gracias Máscara Dorada y Xelhua por celebrar la Noche de la Herencia Mexicana con nosotros. 💙 pic.twitter.com/FMnpYQC9lG — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) May 27, 2026

The Catching Hope Foundation hosted their third annual Catching Hope Community Clinic for 130 Marquez Charter Elementary students. The clinic featured rotating stations with STEM-based activities, arts and crafts, agility courses, nutrition activations and more. pic.twitter.com/s6dT9fVCpy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2026

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