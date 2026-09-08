Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out Just One Day After Return

Shohei Ohtani is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds in a surprising development.

After missing four straight games beginning this past Thursday, Ohtani finally returned to the Dodgers lineup on Monday night.

He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk.

“Physically, he looked good, he came out of it feeling strong, feeling healthy,” manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's game. “Just to get a day under his belt, four at-bats, and him to come out of it not going backwards was important, and we accomplished that.”

However, on Tuesday, Ohtani is back on the bench. Roberts revealed that the team wants to "build him up slowly" after missing four games, which is why he's out of the lineup.

“Talking to the training staff, it’s more the thought of, ‘Let’s build him up slowly,'” Roberts said. “So I think a day here or there is not the worst thing, to make sure overall that his body feels as close to 100% as possible.”

Roberts also said he could be available off the bench and will likely be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is out today so the team can “build him up slowly” after his time off last week



He expects him back in lineup tomorrow, and potentially available off the bench tonight https://t.co/exe319eHV1 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 8, 2026

After Monday's game, Ohtani spoke to reporters for the first time in three weeks. He explained that he wasn't 100% healthy, but hoped to be able to figure out how to play through his injuries over the final three weeks of the regular season.

“It’s hard to really feel 100% at any time in the season,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “So I wouldn’t say I’m there. But the concerns are the arm and the [knee]. ... I’ve been training a little bit more, doing just supplementary things to be able to make sure that I’m in a good place. I hope to continue to do that to make sure that I’m up to shape."

Ohtani has struggled mightily over the last couple weeks, hitting just .186 over his last 15 games and .077 (2-for-26) over his last seven.

He still expects to be able to get back on track before the season is over.

"I should have enough experience to be able to address any kinks or injuries or anything like that with the swing," Ohtani said. "I’m going to use this as an opportunity to add on to the experience that I’ve had previously and be able to address it regardless.”

While Roberts was happy with how Ohtani felt after the game, he admitted Tuesday would be an important day.

“I think we got through tonight,” Roberts said on Monday. “For me, I’ll just see how he feels tomorrow.”

Clearly, it wasn't good enough to play in another game yet.

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