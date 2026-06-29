Dodgers Demote Outfielder, Activate Teoscar Hernandez From Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández off the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Athletics.

In order to make room on the active roster, outfielder Ryan Ward was optioned to Triple-A.

Teoscar Hernandez Officially Back for Dodgers

Hernández, 33, has missed just over a month after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in late May.

He was heating up before the injury, hitting .325 in May with an OPS of .882. Overall this season, he's slashing .276/.348/.436 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .785.

Hernández will add a big boost to the middle of the Dodgers lineup, giving them yet another run producer. Hernández also adds a much-needed right-handed bat, providing manager Dave Roberts plenty of flexibility with how he builds out his lineups.

"It changes the dynamic and the length [of the lineup]," Roberts said recently. "Teo, obviously, there's added slug, and depending if he's hitting fifth, sixth or seventh, it just adds that length."

In addition to his offense, Hernández has improved defensively this season, grading out as an above average defender in left field with plus-1 Outs Above Average. His arm strength is significantly up from last year, too.

The Dodgers plan to ease Hernández back into action, as they've done with Tommy Edman since his activation. Thus, there should still be opportunities for Alex Call (and Edman) in left field over the coming weeks.

Hernández appeared in four games on his rehab assignment in Triple-A, going 3-for-14 (.214) with all three of his hits being home runs.

How's Teoscar Hernández's rehab stint with the @OKC_comets going?



After homering Tuesday, presenting Exhibit B: a 106.6 mph moonshot for the @Dodgers outfielder 🌖 pic.twitter.com/R2DFPwvcV3 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 25, 2026

Dodgers Option Ryan Ward to Triple-A

As for the corresponding move, the Dodgers are sending Ward back to Triple-A after the longest stretch of his career in MLB.

After appearing in two games to make his MLB debut when Freddie Freeman went on the paternity list, Ward was with the big league club for the last month after Hernández got hurt, playing in 18 games.

Overall this season, the 28-year-old rookie has hit .218 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .738. His 103 OPS+ ranks just above league average.

While Ward hasn't done anything to warrant being sent down, this is the nature of playing for the Dodgers. When the team is fully healthy, there isn't much room for younger players to step in — unless they play so well that it forces the organization's hand.

Because of the outfield logjam at the majors — and an incredible crop of up-and-coming stars in the minors — Ward is a potential trade candidate ahead of this year's deadline.

For now, he'll head back to Triple-A, where he'll look to continue raking.

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