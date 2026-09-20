Dodgers Finally Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Sunday's Series Finale vs Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night and inch closer to clinching a first-round bye in the postseason.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 8-2, behind a dominant five-home run outburst from the offense. On Saturday, LA's offense was even better, scoring 10 runs on 15 hits.

“I think this is the first time, seems like all year, that we’ve had four or five hitters swing the bats well for four or five games,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “So it’s been really good to see. Obviously, Mookie [Betts] is a big part of it, but everyone else is doing their part.”

The Dodgers remain four games up on the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League playoff race. They're still two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed that comes with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Sunday

The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game on Sunday that will be started by left-handed pitcher Jack Dreyer. Across 63 appearances this season, he's 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA. He has 68 strikeouts to 22 walks over 59.1 innings of work.

As for the Giants, they're going with left-hander Matt Wilkinson to start the game on Sunday.

Wilkinson made his MLB debut on Aug. 19 and has six appearances (four starts) under his belt this year. Overall, he has a 4.58 ERA with 12 strikeouts to four walks over 19.2 innings.

Wilkinson has completed more then three innings just once, when he pitched six innings on Aug. 29. His last two outings have been in relief, where he's pitched a total of five shutout innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, CF Teoscar Hernández, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Miguel Rojas, 2B Max Muncy, 3B Josue De Paula, DH Kiké Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

Kyle Tucker is out of the lineup one day after fouling a ball off his leg. Will Smith is getting the day off.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Sept. 20 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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