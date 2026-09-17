Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Roster Move for Thursday's Game vs Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday and clinch the National League West division for the 13th time in the last 14 years.

The Dodgers had the opportunity to clinch the NL West on Wednesday, but fell to the Reds, 6-2, while the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies.

On Thursday, a Dodgers win or Padres loss will make it official, as LA's magic number remains just one.

Dodgers Calling Up Landon Knack, Optioning Bobby Miller

The Dodgers are shuffling the bullpen ahead of Thursday's game, with right-handed pitcher Landon Knack returning to the active roster and right-hander Bobby Miller heading back to Triple-A.

Miller pitched during Wednesday night's impromptu bullpen game after Blake Snell exited with an injury, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.

It was his second appearance at the big league level this season after spending most of the year on the injured list.

As for Knack, he last pitched in MLB on Aug. 12, when he threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals. In his two prior appearances for the Dodgers this season, he allowed five runs over five innings of work.

Knack is expected to factor into the team's pitching plans on Thursday, likely taking down multiple innings. He won't be the starting pitcher, though, which has finally been announced.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup on Thursday

The Dodgers announced that left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is getting the spot start on Thursday.

The 2026 All-Star has struggled mightily in the second half of the season, sporting a 7.09 ERA over 33 innings while allowing 13 home runs.

Wrobleski went on the injured list last month with a forearm injury and returned in a bullpen role. However, amid the injuries to a handful of the team's starters, Wrobleski is set to make his second start in the last two weeks.

He and Knack will likely combine to take down a majority of the innings on Thursday.

Opposite Wrobleski will be veteran right-hander Brady Singer, who's 6-14 with a 5.38 ERA across 29 starts and 150.2 innings this season.

He's also struggled in the season's second half, owning a 6.34 ERA over 11 starts and 61 innings since the break.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Sept. 16 is 9:40 a.m. PT/12:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.