Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Still No Closer to Return 2 Months After Back Flare-Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in baseball despite being without two of their top pitchers in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell.

Glasnow has missed the last two months due to lower back spasms. It's been a tough road back for the All-Star pitcher this season, and it remains unclear when he might return to the field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked prior to Wednesday's win over the Colorado Rockies if Glasnow was closer to getting off the mound. His answer wasn't very promising.

"No, no, I don't know, to be honest with you," Roberts told reporters.

"Glas is playing catch. I think he feels good, I haven't heard anything otherwise. But I haven't heard much of a progression either."

The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher last pitched in early May. Glasnow was eventually placed on the 60-day IL a month later and still hasn't made much progress.

The next step in Glasnow's progression will be to throw off the mound. Then, he'll progress to throwing a bullpen before facing live hitters.

It's been a frustrating rehab for Glasnow, as this injury has kept him off the field for much longer than he anticipated.

Part of the problem for the right-hander is his frame. Standing at 6-foot-8, pitching the way he does adds pressure on his back each time he throws a pitch.

“I think with the spasms that kind of pop up, we don’t know [if he won't suffer another setback]," Roberts said recently. "But I think we’re being very cautious right now. He’s throwing, so the progression has started. Certainly, where we’re at in July, you don’t want any other setbacks with where we’re at in the calendar.”

Prior to the injury, Glasnow started in seven games and was pitching as well as he has in a Dodger uniform.

He tallied a 3-0 record, struck out 49 batters and recorded a 2.72 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched.

Can Tyler Glasnow Stay Healthy?

It's been one thing after another for Glasnow in his tenure with the Dodgers. In three seasons, he has only appeared in 47 games due to a variety of injuries.

In 2024, Glasnow was selected for his first All-Star game, but shortly after, his season ended in early August due to a strained elbow.

In 2025, Glasnow started in four fewer games than in 2024 as he dealt with shoulder inflammation. He was a major contributor in the postseason, though.

As for this season, Glasnow won't return until August at the earliest, and it likely won't be until later in the month.

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