Dodgers GM Addresses Hyeseong Kim's Future After Disappointing Season

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time Gold Glove award winner from Korea Baseball Organization, Hyeseong Kim.

It was a move that flew under the radar amid an offseason where All-Star reliever Tanner Scott was inked to a massive deal, Roki Sasaki agreed to an international free agency deal with LA and second baseman Gavin Lux was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite a large following from Korea and becoming an early fan favorite in LA, Kim started the year in Triple-A after some struggles with the offensive transition to MLB. He ended up debuting in MLB in early May, and was hitting .304 in his first three months before heading back to the minors.

It was unfortunately far from the same production in 2026 for Kim, as he hit just .259 across 43 games early in the season before he was shipped back to Triple-A, where he remained for the rest of the campaign.

Things weren't much better in Oklahoma City, as he slashed .262/.330/.345 over 85 games.

Kim's lack of MLB playing time can certainly be seen as disappointing to many around the organization, especially after the departure of Lux,

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided some insight as to what steps Kim has been taking to improve his offense, and what the team expects from him in 2027.

“Comet did not have the year that he was expecting offensively, but he has so many skills that fit us well,” Gomes said during the general managers meetings. “Diving in this offseason, to continue to chip away at the potential swing changes, and he worked on some stuff at the end of the year that he felt pretty good about after presenting a plan.

"He’ll continue to work through those things and hopefully he’ll take a step forward on the swing mechanics and get him into a really good place offensively.”

Kim knew as well as anyone that this past season did not meet expectations, and sent a message to fans after a year that left him "disappointed."

"Looking back on this season, I'm sorry I couldn't show you better performances, and I was deeply disappointed in myself as well. Still, I sincerely thank everyone who supported me through it all," Kim wrote. "Next year, I will strive to become a better person and a better baseball player."

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