Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez 'Embarrassed' by Latest Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Colorado Rockies in the second game of their three-game series, but it did cost them.

Los Angeles saw both Kiké Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani removed from the game early. Ohtani left after being hit by a pitch, while Hernandez suffered an oblique injury.

It seems that Ohtani will be fine as he's expected to make his pitching start on Wednesday, but Hernandez is now going back on the injured list, just days after being activated.

Following the game, Hernandez revealed that the issue first started in batting practice on Monday, but he didn't disclose the problem to the team.

“I was pretty embarrassed about it,” Hernández said.

After all, Hernandez had just been activated from the 60-day injured list, and he was gearing up to make his season debut. Hernandez is hopeful that the issue won't keep him out for too long, but his start to the year was shut down just as quickly as it got going.

“Frustrating to say the least,” Hernández said. “Not just because I missed time, but me coming back got somebody off the roster — those types of things. I was only able to give the team four at-bats. Yeah, tough. I feel pretty defeated right now. Hopefully we get somewhat good news.”

Hernandez's return meant Santago Espinal was designated for assignment. He wasn't happy to take his roster spot to only be placed back on the IL two days later.

Even with the injury, though, Hernandez managed to make an impact in the time he did play. Hernandez drove in a run in the first game and then hit a home run before he exited on Tuesday.

KIKÉ'S BACK, TELL A FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/Hgd5xulK20 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

Now, Los Angeles will move forward without Hernandez for at least a few weeks while he recovers from this injury. The team was happy to have the veteran utility man back, but oblique injuries can be tricky to overcome.

“It’s a bummer,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s missed a lot of time and worked hard to get back, was in great shape, added that spark that we had hoped. ... I just feel bad for him because he wanted to be back with us and worked hard."

Dodgers Plan Without Kiké Hernandez

Infielder Alex Freeland will rejoin the team as Hernandez goes back on the injured list. Freeland opened the year at the big league level, but was optioned when Mookie Betts came back from injury.

Before he was optioned, Freeland hit .235 with two home runs and eight runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .646. Freeland is now being given another opportunity with the Dodgers after playing well in Triple-A.

Freeland played 11 games for the Triple-A Comets, hitting .265 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and an OPS of .937.

He'll look to take that success to the big league level, where he'll hope to stay for the foreseeable future.

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