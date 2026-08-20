Dave Roberts Sends Direct Message to Kyle Tucker Amid Struggles for Dodgers

All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hasn't had the introductory season with the Los Angeles Dodgers that he wanted after signing a massive four-year, $240 million deal over the offseason.

Tucker has struggled heavily this year both at the plate and in the field, leading to all sorts of questions around his game. Overall, Tucker has hit .232 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .695.

Due to the issues that Tucker has seen, there have been calls for Los Angeles to either bench the outfielder or, in extreme situations, demote him for a reset. But manager Dave Roberts has pushed back on this idea, instead choosing to support his All-Star player.

"My message to him is you're not alone. But when you catch a ball at the shoe tops and drop it, that's a tell where you're not in a good-spot mentality, " Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "People miss fly balls all the time; it happens. It shouldn't happen, but it does. But when you're catching it that low, you're really unsure."

Tucker has dropped two fly balls over the last week, which has only further dug him into a hole this season.

It's getting brutal for Kyle Tucker.



He just dropped this easy fly ball in right field.



He's also 0-for-4 today in a game at Coors Field in which the Dodgers have scored 10 runs. pic.twitter.com/rWroKgbf0a — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 18, 2026

However, in the Dodgers' 6-4 extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies, Tucker went 2-for-5, helping the team grab the victory. In the game on Tuesday against Colorado, Tucker went 2-for-4, snapping an 0-for-26 hitless streak.

“I liked Kyle’s energy yesterday,” Roberts said before Wednesday's game. “The easy thing for me to do is to not play him. But for me, I think what I can do as a way of showing support is play him. There are days that I feel like he needs a day. But Kyle’s in a good head space. I want him to play tonight, and I think he gives us the best chance to win tonight.”

Tucker has been trying to solve the problem at the plate, but nothing he has done has worked so far. The veteran is an extremely talented player, so the struggles this season have been head-scratching.

But the support from the clubhouse should help Tucker navigate this stretch, giving him space to figure it out.

“Whether it’s my first year or 10th year with a team, I think it’d be frustrating regardless,” Tucker has said. “Whether it’s on the road or at home, it would be frustrating, just not helping the team win games.”

Kyle Tucker's Struggles at Dodger Stadium

One of the more concerning parts of his struggles this year has been the numbers in front of the fans at Dodger Stadium. Tucker has been above-average on the road, but at home, he has turned into a complete disaster for Los Angeles.

Tucker is now the only hitter to post a batting average below .182, an on-base percentage below .288 and a slugging percentage below .266 over an 85-game home stretch since 1969, according to Codify Baseball.

The veteran will need to turn things around quickly for the Dodgers, with the playoffs starting in a little over a month. If he can deliver when the lights are brightest, all will be forgotten about the early-season issues.

Los Angeles is set to begin a three-game home stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where Tucker will have a chance to prove himself to the fans again.

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