Dodgers Roundup: Tarik Skubal Impressed With LA, Kyle Tucker Benched, Edwin Diaz Gets Message

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, on Saturday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, moving to 74-50 on the year. The Brewers took a 2-1 series lead in this four-game set and, more importantly, evened up the season series at three games apiece.

Sunday's game will now be crucial, as the winner will take the season series, and thus have the tiebreaker when it comes to the fight for the best record in the National League. The Dodgers are currently the No. 2 seed in the NL, two games behind the 76-48 Brewers.

The Dodgers were shut down by NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski on Sunday, scoring just one run across his six innings of work.

On the other side, All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski continued his second half struggles, allowing four runs over his six innings.

On Sunday, Tarik Skubal is taking the mound for the Dodgers. This will be his third start for LA, and likely the one where he feels the most comfortable.

Skubal's first start against the Chicago Cubs was his team debut, and his second against the Kansas City Royals was his home debut. Now, the nerves are behind him, and he recently discussed how impressed he is with his new organization.

“It’s as seamless as things can go,” Skubal said of the transition. “When your life gets a little chaotic, [the Dodgers] have done a great job of calming all that stuff down and helping us out and helping this transition go really smoothly. I really appreciate that. And I don’t expect any different from what I’ve heard about the Dodgers from the outside. It’s been a ton of fun to be a part of.”

In other news, Kyle Tucker was benched on Saturday amid his shocking home-road splits.

Manager Dave Roberts said he'll be back in the lineup on Sunday, but he wanted his $240 million outfielder to just "watch a baseball game and kind of take some of that frustration, and put it to the side."

It remains to be seen if he gets back on track after the day off.

Finally, Roberts also sent a clear message to another disappointing offseason addition in closer Edwin Díaz. While the $69 million reliever has struggled mightily in his first season with LA, Roberts has no plans to remove him from his ninth inning role.

“He’s got to find his way,” Roberts said. “And he’s got to have a runway to find his way. ... I’m betting on the fact that the stuff will kind of right, and he’ll figure it out.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Tarik Skubal 'Blown Away' by Dodgers' Clubhouse, Amenities

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why He Benched Kyle Tucker on Saturday vs Brewers

Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message to Edwin Diaz Amid Struggles

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Changes His Mind on Retirement Timeline

Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Call Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tarik Skubal is reportedly "blown away" by the Dodgers' clubhouse and amenities👀👀



He's also impressed with how seamless they've made his transition to LA⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CSfh687mAb — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 15, 2026

Honoring a legend. Congratulations Reggie Smith on being inducted in the Legends of Dodger Baseball. pic.twitter.com/6CYOL3f467 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 16, 2026

Kyle Hurt is en route to LA, Dave Roberts said. Will at least taxi tomorrow as they monitor the status of some of their relievers.



“We have a few guys who are ailing,” Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 16, 2026

“Maybe you just close your eyes and swing”



Mookie Betts talked with @Ken_Rosenthal about facing Jacob Misiorowski tonight, and how the Dodgers try to find urgency with October still a ways away pic.twitter.com/Kn54AGFVl8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 15, 2026

Dave Roberts revealed why he BENCHED Kyle Tucker for Saturday's Dodgers vs. Brewers game👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2lA1hF9dUr — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 15, 2026

Mookie surprising fans at the team store with his All-Star Pieces necklaces. 🥹 Be sure to pick yours up at the stadium! pic.twitter.com/zAQTSgylsf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2026

Tyler Glasnow will have one more rehab outing, slated for 5 innings/75 pitches, Dave Roberts said. Plan is to have him back during the Atlanta-Detroit road trip at the end of the month. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 15, 2026

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