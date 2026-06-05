Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Max Muncy and Alex Freeland Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a quick four-game trip to Arizona as they welcome the Los Angeles Angels to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (40-23) split the four-game set with Arizona, and blew a late-inning lead in a disappointing series finale loss.

As for the Angels (24-39), they're coming off a series loss to the Colorado Rockies, and have dropped five of their last eight games overall.

The Dodgers and Angels met a few weeks ago in Anaheim, with the Boys in Blue dominating the three-game series, outscoring the Halos a whopping 31-3.

After going 0-6 against the Angels last year, the Dodgers will look to return the favor this weekend.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his run of great starts.

Sasaki had the best start of his young career a few weeks ago against the Angels, and has parlayed that into his best stretch of pitching as a starter at the major league level.

Overall, Sasaki has a 4.59 ERA across 51 innings this season. However, since his May 17 start against the Angels, he has a 2.08 ERA over 17.1 innings.

Opposite Sasaki will be Angels left-hander Reid Detmers, who has a 4.63 ERA across 12 starts this season.

He has great strikeouts numbers, punching out 82 batters over 68 innings, but has struggled with limiting the damage.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Alex Call, LF Miguel Rojas, 2B Santiago Espinal, 3B

Max Muncy is out of the Dodgers lineup one day after being involved in a scary collision at first base. For what it's worth, manager Dave Roberts said Muncy was going to be out on Friday anyway with the lefty on the mound, and he's expected to return at some point this weekend.

Santiago Espinal is getting the start at third base with Muncy out, while Miguel Rojas is starting at second base as Alex Freeland rides the bench.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angels Angels on Friday, June 7 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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