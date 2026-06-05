Dodgers' Max Muncy Provides Injury Update After Violent Collision, Concussion Scare

The Los Angeles Dodgers were walked off by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, splitting the four-game series.

It unfortuantely wasn't the only loss of the game.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was involved in a scary collision in the fifth inning and is expected to miss Friday's game, per manager Dave Roberts.

"It was pretty violent. I think that from the testing that we did, [he has a] sore nose. There's some blood on his nose. He said he had some clarity once he got to the clubhouse," Roberts said to reporters postgame.

Muncy also spoke to the media where he revealed he passed concussion protocols.

"As I'm running down the line, I saw him in foul territory so I got to the inside of the bag. It felt like neither of us knew which direction to go," Muncy said. "I sent something over to [Ildemaro Vargas]. Hope he's doing alright."

As for how Muncy's doing?

"Little banged up, but I'll be alright. I think it was my glasses maybe that cut my nose. As I was on the ground, I had shortness of breath. I'm doing OK," he said.

"Looking back at it now, I wish I would've just stayed on the right side of the bag. I definitely did not mean to run into him."

Muncy exited Thursday's game with shortness of breath and to rule out a concussion. His departure came after a scary collision at first base where the Dodgers veteran tried to beat out a play.

After hitting a ground ball past first base, Muncy and Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas simultaneously sprinted to the bag. Neither could stop in time to avoid running into each other at full speed, which was such a hard impact that Muncy's helmet and glasses both fell off.

A violent collision between Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas leads to both players leaving the game pic.twitter.com/1NomUpR8qW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 5, 2026

Unfortunately, Thursday doesn't mark the first time Muncy's endured an injury this season. Just last month, the Dodgers third baseman was hit by a pitch on the wrist during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Muncy was forced to exit the matchup and missed the Dodgers' next three games. He ultimately avoided a stint on the injured list, which was a sigh of relief for a position-player group that has gotten increasingly thin with a slew of injuries in May.

The loss of Muncy would be tough for a Dodgers offense that has found its rhythm in recent weeks.

The veteran is hitting .254 with 14 home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .860 this season. Muncy has remained a key cog in the Dodgers lineup throughout his age-36 campaign.

The 2026 season has been especially impressive for Muncy as he's showcased elite defensive abilities, ranking in the 95th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average with five entering Thursday's game.

The Dodgers are already missing one of their third base options in Kiké Hernandez, who is currently on the IL with a left oblique strain. That leaves Santiago Espinal and Miguel Rojas as options to replace Muncy while he recovers. Espinal replaced Muncy in Thursday's game.

Espinal was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last month, but cleared waivers and re-signed with the organization. Now, the infielder will once again play a key depth role for LA as the Dodgers endure another injury to a position player.

Alex Freeland is also an option to play third base, but he will likely occupy second base for the time being. If Tommy Edman returns soon, he will provide another option at both second and third base.

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