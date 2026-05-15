Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Freddie Freeman Out, Blake Snell Scratched

The Los Angeles Dodgers are traveling south down the I-5 freeway to Angel Stadium for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels as part of Major League Baseball's Rivalry Weekend.

The Dodgers (26-18) enter the series winners of two straight, but amid a rough patch overall. The Dodgers are 11-14 over their last 25 games, and have won just one series this month.

As for the Angels (16-28), they were just swept by the Cleveland Guardians and are 1-5 over their last six games.

However, the Angels came to play against the Dodgers last year, sweeping both series as they went 6-0 against the eventual World Series champions.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell was supposed to take the mound for the Dodgers on Friday night. Instead, it will be right-hander Will Klein to open a bullpen game, as Snell was scratched from his scheduled start.

There's currently no reason for why Snell has been scratched. He opened the season on the injured list due to shoulder fatigue, but reports indicate this doesn't have to do with his shoulder.

Snell struggled in his season opener against the Atlanta Braves, lasting just three innings and allowing four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

As for Klein, he has a 2.76 ERA across 12 appearances (16.1 innings) this season. This will be the first start of his three-year major league career.

Opposite Klein will be Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, who's 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA across eight starts this season. He has 30 strikeouts to 23 walks while allowing just two home runs on the year.

He'll look to keep a struggling Dodgers offense in check to kick off the series.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, 1B Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Freddie Freeman is out of the Dodgers lineup for an unknown reason. Rushing is covering him at first base.

Ohtani is back atop the lineup after sitting the past two games (he pitched on Wednesday and got a true off day on Thursday).

Betts is also back in the lineup and hitting second after getting Thursday's game off.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Friday, May 15 is 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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