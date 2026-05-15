Dodgers Suddenly Scratch Blake Snell Hours Ahead of Scheduled Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers scratched Blake Snell on Friday, hours before the left-hander was scheduled to take the mound in Anaheim against the Angels.

Snell is six days removed from his 2026 debut, a three-inning start against the Atlanta Braves. Will Klein is opening a planned "bullpen game" in place of the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

No reason was immediately available for the last-minute switch. For the Dodgers, the main concern is Snell's health after he delayed his 2026 debut nearly six weeks because of shoulder fatigue.

Snell made five starts for the Dodgers in the 2025 postseason. He went 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA, in what the Dodgers hoped would be a preview of a full 2026 season.

Instead, the physical toll of his October performance carried over into the new season. He did not pitch in the Cactus League season, and did not make a minor league rehabilitation start until April 22.

Snell was originally set to make another rehab start last Saturday. One day prior to the game, it was announced he would pitch for the Dodgers against the Braves instead. It didn't go well.

Snell allowed six hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks in three innings against the Braves. The Dodgers lost 7-2.

All six hits were singles, and a fielding error behind Snell made it harder for him to make the most of his 77 pitches. Despite the loss, it wasn't a discouraging start in a vacuum. Now, however, it's fair to ask whether Snell came back too soon.

Dodgers' Blake Snell Continues to Deal With Injuries

The Dodgers signed Snell to a five-year, $182 million free agent contract in December 2024. Since then, he's been exactly as advertised: excellent on a mound, frequently in the trainer's room.

In 2025, Snell was limited to 11 regular season starts. He went 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and struck out nearly a batter an inning.

His 1.25 WHIP was in line with his 1.22 career average; his ERA was a notch below his 3.17 career mark with the Rays (2016-20), San Diego Padres (2021-23) and San Francisco Giants (2024).

The Dodgers are already without right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who's on the 15-day injured list with low back spasms. He isn't eligible to return before May 23 — and is expected to be out longer than that.

Who Could Replace Blake Snell in Dodgers Rotation if He's Injured?

Six-year major league veteran Cole Irvin, who's 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, could replace Snell if he is headed back to the injured list. But the left-hander would need to be added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster first.

Left-hander Charlie Barnes, whom the Dodgers claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last week, was 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa. He hasn't pitched since May 6 but is another potential candidate to fill a short-term needed. He's already on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

So is right-hander River Ryan, who was activated from the Triple-A injured list earlier in the day on Friday. Ryan made two starts in early April before going on the IL, so his layoff between games has been even longer than Barnes'. He is scheduled to start in Albuquerque for the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday.

The Dodgers are seven games into a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. Unles Snell merely needs another day or two to recover, expect a roster move soon.

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