Dodgers Lose Blake Snell to Elbow Injury After One Start in Brutal Development

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-handed pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow. Left-hander Charlie Barnes has been called up in his place.

Snell was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels hours before first pitch. Now, it's clear why.

Snell was set to make his second start of the 2026 season after coming off the injured list last weekend. Instead, he's now back on the IL, with right-hander Will Klein taking the mound in what will be an impromptu bullpen game for LA. Barnes will likely factor into the team's plans on Friday.

Dodgers' Blake Snell Has Had Brutal Injury Luck in LA

Snell joined the Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, and made just two starts before going on the IL. He didn't return for four months.

Snell then played a crucial role for the Dodgers down the stretch and in the postseason, but wasn't 100% healthy.

After LA won the World Series, the team made the decision to slow play Snell this offseason, allowing him to fully heal before taking the mound this year.

Thus, he began the season on the injured list with what the team called shoulder fatigue.

Snell made his first of three rehab starts in late April. He was scheduled to make his fourth and final one last Saturday, but instead was activated to start at the big league level with Tyler Glasnow going on the injured list due to back spasms.

Snell struggled in his debut against the Atlanta Braves, lasting just three innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Now, Snell is dealing with another injury, the same one that has sidelined Edwin Díaz for the foreseeable future after he underwent surgery.

Who is Charlie Barnes?

As for the corresponding move, the Dodgers added Barnes off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last week.

The 30-year-old had been designated for assignment after making one appearance for Chicago at the big league level, allowing four runs (three earned) over three innings with one strikeout to three walks.

Barnes made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2021, sporting a 5.92 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts) that totaled 38 innings.

He then went to the Korea Baseball Organization for four seasons before returning to MLB in 2025.

In seven appearances (four starts) at Triple-A Iowa, Barnes had a 3.04 ERA over 26.2 innings with 27 strikeouts to 12 walks.

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