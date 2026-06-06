Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Kyle Tucker Out, Max Muncy Returns

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 1-0, in an incredible pitchers' duel that didn't generate a run until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Roki Sasaki put together the best start of his major league career, firing seven shutout innings while striking out 10 and allowing just two hits. Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run, moving the Dodgers to 4-0 against the Angels this season.

On Saturday night, they'll look to make it 5-0.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday night, looking to continue his run of dominance.

Yamamoto has a 0.93 ERA across his last three starts, allowing just two runs over 19.1 innings of work in that time.

Overall this season, Yamamoto has a 2.86 ERA with 69 strikeouts to 15 walks across 69.1 innings. He'll look to continue his push for the All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, who has a 5.23 ERA across 12 starts this season. He's has 46 strikeouts to 35 walks while completing 63.2 innings of work.

Kochanowicz faced the Dodgers in mid-May, allowing six runs on seven hits over six innings of work in a 6-0 Angels loss. Andy Pages, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández all homered that game. Only two of them are playing on Saturday, with Hernández on the injured list.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Ryan Ward, LF Alex Call, RF Alex Freeland, 2B

Muncy returns to the lineup just two days after being involved in a scary collision at first base that forced him from the game.

Kyle Tucker is out of the lineup, with Alex Call starting in right field. Ward is getting the start in left field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angels Angels on Saturday, June 6 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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