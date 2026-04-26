Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Saturday's Game vs Cubs in 4th Inning

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star third baseman Max Muncy has exited Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning after drawing a walk to load the bases.

Muncy was replaced by Santiago Espinal, who pinch-ran for him at first base.

Why Did Max Muncy Leave Dodgers Game on Saturday?

Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Muncy was a little under the weather. That is likely the reason for his early departure from the game.

Muncy had reached base in all three of his plate appearances, twice via a walk and once on a two-run home run, his ninth of the season.

Dave Roberts moved Max Muncy up to the No. 3 hole today.



Muncy rewarded the decision with a game-tying, two-run home run, 110 mph off the bat.



Muncy is second in the National League with nine home runs this year for the Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/3oO2Vyux0Y — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 26, 2026

On the year, Muncy is hitting .300 with nine home runs, 11 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.027.

Dodgers Offense Explodes in Fourth Inning vs Cubs

The Dodgers entered the bottom of the fourth inning down 3-2 against the Cubs. The offense promptly put together a six-run inning.

Andy Pages led off with a groundout, followed by a Hyeseong Kim single. Then, Alex Freeland hit an RBI double off the wall to tie the game at three apiece.

Shohei Ohtani came up next and walked, followed by a Freddie Freeman RBI single that chased Cubs starter Colin Rea out of the game.

Muncy then walked (and was replaced by Espinal) before Kyle Tucker popped out, bringing up Teoscar Hernández with the bases loaded and two outs in a 4-3 game.

Hernández came through with a two-run single, and Dalton Rushing followed with an RBI single to make it 7-3. Pages, who led off the inning with an out, then singled in another run, pushing the lead to 8-3 before Kim grounded out.

A six-spot in the fourth! pic.twitter.com/rxxGYMB7Wn — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2026

The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing 6-4 loss to the Cubs on Friday night in which LA led 4-0 going into the seventh inning.

Alex Vesia allowed three runs in the seventh, one of which was an inherited runner charged to starter Emmet Sheehan. Blake Treinen gave up one run in the eighth, while Tanner Scott allowed a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the ninth.

The team will hope that the five-run lead going into the fifth inning is more than enough with Roki Sasaki on the mound and the bullpen behind him.

If so, Sunday's game will be a rubber match between two of the National League's best teams.

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