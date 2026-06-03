Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Pitching and Leading Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks have split the first two games of their four-game series this week at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks took the series opener, 4-1, while the Dodgers held on to win Tuesday's game by a score of 6-5.

The Dodgers (39-22) hold a six-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Diamondbacks (32-28) are a half a game behind San Diego in third place.

On Wednesday, two-way star Shohei Ohtani will fulfill his two-way role, both starting on the mound and leading off for LA.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani is making his 10th pitching start of the season for the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The right-hander has been dominant in his first full two-way season as a Dodger, sporting a 0.82 ERA over 55 innings with 61 strikeouts to 17 walks. He's allowed just five earned runs this season.

Ohtani is firmly in the mix for the NL Cy Young award, an honor he's vying to win this year. However, with his once-a-week pitching schedule, he'll need to continue to be nearly perfect in order to remain in the race.

Opposite Ohtani will be former Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen, who's had a trying year in 2026.

The right-hander is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA across 59.1 innings, striking out just 42 batters with 18 walks.

Gallen faced the Dodgers on Opening Day of this season, allowing four runs over four innings with just two strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Alex Call, LF Alex Freeland, 2B

Smith and Call return to the lineup after sitting on Tuesday, while Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward are back on the bench.

The rest of the lineup remains standard, with Pages hitting in the No. 2 hole and Betts continuing to hit cleanup for LA.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, June 3 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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